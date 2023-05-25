With a very brief note that appeared on its media channels, Vanwall Racing announced that Jacques Villeneuve will be replaced by Tristan Vautier for the 24h of Le Mans.

The fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will be held on 10-11 June, but the official tests are already scheduled for next week in France.

ByKolles Racing, which builds and maintains the Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH, did not explain the reasons for the choice, simply announcing the Frenchman’s name as teammate of Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerreri.

Villeneuve had accepted the challenge proposed to him by Colin Kolles with the aim of achieving the much coveted ‘Triple Crown’, namely successes at the Monaco Grand Prix/F1 World Championship, the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 and precisely the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In the first three outings in Sebring, Portimao and Spa-Francorchamps, the Canadian and his colleagues suffered from the lack of competitiveness of the Vanwall compared to the other category rivals, also running into an accident in Portugal due to a brake failure caused by debris, plus some GTE contact.

The team did not have faith in the 1997 F1 World Champion to field him in the Centenary edition of the 24h transalpine race, both due to lack of tests behind him and the relative lack of speed and responsiveness shown.

The choice for Le Mans fell on Vautier, with experience in IMSA on the Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports and in LMP2, rather than on the reserve Esteban Muth, too young and short of tests to take part in such a demanding and important race like that of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

In these hours the FIA ​​WEC has also published the entry list of the 6h of Monza and the name of Villeneuve appears, but at this point it will actually be necessary to understand if there will be the intention to re-establish relations between the parties or not.