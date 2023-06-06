The driver of the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID made the comment after the Japanese manufacturer failed to do better than third place in Sunday’s two official test sessions for next weekend’s double round of the FIA WEC.
Kobayashi spoke without referring to the Balance of Performance changes made to the Hypercar class of the WEC last…Read More
#24h #Mans #Toyota #alarm #situation #difficult
What players is going to sign FC Barcelona in the summer market?
It is going to be a busy transfer market at FC Barcelona that is going to be marked by the...
Leave a Reply