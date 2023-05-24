There will also be ‘Rexy’ at the start of the 24h of Le Mans 2023, thanks to the Project 1 and AO Racing teams.

The Porsche 911 RSR-19 entered with the #56 in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for Gunnar Jeannette, PJ Hyett and Matteo Cairoli will use the beautiful livery that AO adopted for the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In fact, Weissach’s car bears the drawing of a rabid Tyrannosaurus-Rex with lots of paws on the doors, a wide open mouth and sharp teeth on the front, inspired by the children of Hyett and presented for the first time at the 12h of Sebring this year.

The 911 has been renamed Porsche ‘RSRawr’ with the idea of ​​intimidating the rivals it will face in the LMGTE AM Class at the Centenary edition of the French classic.

“PJ and I have been thrilled with the response from racing fans around the world regarding our Rexy livery,” said Jeannette.

“She was so warmly received at our American races that we knew it was only right to bring Rexy to race in France for the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

“Project 1 and AO Racing are thrilled to showcase Rexy to our international fans for the biggest sporting event in the world.”