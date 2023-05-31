At its seventeenth participation in the most famous endurance race in the world, AF Corse is fielding two Ferrari 488 GTEs with two crews aiming to be among the protagonists of the 24 Hours of the Centenary.

AF Corse’s first appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans dates back to 2007 with a Ferrari F430 GT2. Since then a long ride with many positive results, podiums and successes.

The victories in the LMGTE Pro class come in 2012, 2014 and 2019, while the first success in the LMGTE AM is recorded in 2021. Last year AF Corse obtained a second and a third place in the LMGTE Pro.

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Diego Alessi, Simon Mann, Ulysse de Pauw Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Compared to the last edition, only Simon Mann will be on the #21 of the Piacenza team, back in 2022 from an eighth place obtained with Christoph Ulrich and Toni Vilander.

Accompanying the American this year will be Julien Piguet, French, in his second experience at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after his debut in 2020.

The rookie Ulysse de Pauw completes the line up, bringing the 2022 title in the Silver Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint to his palmarès with a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, again with AF Corse.

The Belgian driver races together with Mann in the FIA ​​WEC, occupying the third position in the provisional standings. Taking turns with them this year in the endurance world championship were Stefano Costantini, in the first round, and Diego Alessi in the Portimão and Spa appointments.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Crew #54 instead participates in the 2023 WEC season currently occupying the seventh position in the standings in the LMGTE AM thanks to a fourth and a fifth place.

The silver Ferrari will be at the start this year after the 2021 and 2022 participations. Compared to last season, alongside the two confirmed Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci will sit Davide Rigon, who replaces Giancarlo Fisichella and Nicholas Cassidy in the championship in the Sarthe endurance race .

Last year, the number 54, penalized by the Balance of Performance decisions, finished in sixth place among the LMGTE AM cars.

Rigon is the most experienced driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with 9 starts to his credit. His best result in the 2022 edition with the third place conquered in the LMGTE Pro together with his teammates Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco.

Flohr is at his seventh participation, always at the wheel of a Ferrari: since 2017 he has been a permanent partner with Castellacci, Euro GT3 champion in 2011.