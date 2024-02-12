The 2023-2024 season of the Asian Le Mans Series has also been archived and now we have the complete picture of the guests for the next 24h of Le Mans.

As per tradition, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest reserves places for the winners of the titles in the 'cadet' series categories at the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, plus some for those who stand out in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and others at its discretion.

This year the Circuit de la Sarthe event will be held on the weekend of 12-16 June and at the end of the five rounds of the Asian series the last two with the right to place on the starting grid in France have emerged.

Crowdstrike Racing by APR won the LMP2 Class title thanks to the exploits of George Kurtz/Colin Braun/Malthe Jakobsen aboard the Oreca #4, so it will be able to bring its 07-Gibson to the transalpine track.

Among the GTs, however, Pure Rxcing has established itself and therefore has the opportunity to compete against the other rivals of the LMGT3 Class by fielding another Porsche, in addition to the one already entered in the World Championship and the second one that had stood out in the GT World Challenge Europe .

In the meantime, we remind you that all those registered for the entire FIA ​​WEC season are already automatically on the list for the 24h, as are those who had purchased the entry ticket for the ELMS and IMSA series.

However, it should be added that the final selection is up to the FIA ​​and ACO, also based on the choices of the teams entitled to withdraw in the event that they are unable to organize a presence at the event.

#91 Pure Rxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Alex Malykhin, Klaus Bachler, Joel Sturm Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series See also WEC | Lapierre: "Alpine humble at the start, competitive in the medium term"

24h of LE MANS – 2024 GUEST LIST

HYPERCAR CLASS

Action Express Racing (IMSA SportsCar Championship Champion)

LMP2 CLASS

Algarve Pro Racing (ELMS LMP2 Champion)

United Autosports (Second ELMS LMP2)

AF Corse (ELMS LMP2 PRO/AM Champion)

COOL Racing (ELMS LMP3 Champion)

George Kurtz (Driver of Crowdstrike Racing by APR winner of the 'Jim Trueman' award in IMSA)

Algarve Pro Racing (ASIAN LMS LMP2 Champion)

LMGT3 CLASS

Proton Competition (ELMS Champion)

Brendan Iribe (Inception Racing driver, winner of the 'Bob Akin' award in IMSA)

Pure Rxcing (GT World Challenge Europe Champion – Bronze Cup)

Pure Rxcing (ASIAN LMS GT Champion)