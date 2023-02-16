The Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organizer of the event, established a working group for a zero-emissions category in 2017 and had aimed for a 2024 launch after revealing Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Oreca’s plans for the designing a concept frame.

GreenGT, which worked with the ACO to develop a hydrogen-powered LMP3 that achieved times comparable to the GT3 machines in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, contributed to the specific requirements of the technology, with hydrogen tanks supplied by Plastic Omnium.

But delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to ensure that hydrogen cars are truly competitive before being introduced in the world’s most famous endurance race meant that the project was already postponed by a year before launch. last decision to postpone to 2026.

ACO hydrogen consultant Bernard Niclot told Motorsport.com: “I don’t think we will have the category in 2025, it’s too late now. It’s much more likely for 2026. Hopefully for 2025 we could have a car in Garage 56, but it hasn’t been decided yet. There are two reasons for this delay. The first is obviously the COVID situation which has delayed everything, especially hydrogen cars”.

“We have seen with the GreenGT – MissionH24 program that some components were very difficult to obtain in normal times, but with COVID it has been even more complicated, so it is difficult for manufacturers or anyone else to manage or set up a development program in these conditions”.

“Secondly, we really believe that a hydrogen car can be competitive at Le Mans against petrol cars, but it is very challenging. We believe it is feasible, the Red Bull Advanced Technology study clearly demonstrated that the performance goal is attainable, but on the other side it is not easy”.

“For the moment we have documentation with a nice study, but then we have to demonstrate it on the track and we all know that there are differences from engineering to the track. It is clear that it is not easy for anyone to build a car like this and be sure of be competitive. And manufacturers who want to enter this category somehow take risks”.

“It can be very rewarding for them because they can be first, but they have to develop it carefully and be confident in what they’re doing and that takes time, so that’s another reason why the program will be moved later.”

However, Niclot doesn’t think the development is a concern, as it means hydrogen cars aren’t competing for attention with manufacturers entering the Hypercar class.

Next year Alpine, BMW and Lamborghini will join the newcomers of 2023, Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac.

“In the end, this is good news to focus attention on endurance racing and the H24 program can only benefit from it. In the meantime, I believe that coexistence with the Hypercars will be easier in ’26 and ’27 than in ’24, which is about the year when Hypercars will really be in the spotlight. It would have been difficult to introduce this hydrogen category in the meantime, so in the end this delay is not a big deal.”

The regulations for the category will be drawn up this year, pending further discussions with the manufacturers, and the next working group meeting will be held at the end of the month.

“We know what we want to do. We have a clear vision of what is feasible, what is possible and how we should orient the regulations, but they are not written in black and white. We have to do it and it is a job that we will tackle this year with the manufacturers to have something that fits the needs of the category and meets the requirements of what manufacturers would like to have and show”.