Ferrari got ahead of Peugeot in the morning session of Test Day at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, ahead of next weekend’s FIA WEC race.

Antonio Fuoco conquered the first place in the three hours with a time of 3’30″686 aboard his 499P, which led him to finish 6 tenths ahead of Gustavo Menezes, the best of the Peugeot 9X8 LMH, author of a 3’31″346, which gave him a margin of just over a tenth over the Porsche 963 of Yifei Ye (Jota).

The second Ferrari finished in fourth place with a time of 3’31″636 in the hands of James Calado.

Toyota, winners of the first three rounds of the WEC this year, only managed to conquer the fifth position with Mike Conway’s 3’31″856 on the GR010 HYBRID #7. The Briton ended the session with an off track at Tertre Rouge which led to red flags and the premature end of practice with two minutes to go.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Cadillac secured sixth fastest time with Renger Van Der Zande’s 3’32″073 in the Chip Ganassi Racing V-Series.R #3. The second-placed cars from Peugeot and Toyota finished seventh and eighth in the Hypercar class, respectively in the hands of Mikkel Jensen and Ryo Hirakawa.

The top 10 of the Hypercars was completed by the Porsche managed by Penske in the hands of André Lotterer (3’33″413), and by the second Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing in the hands of Earl Bamber.

Glickenhaus is 11th thanks to Olivier Pla with a time of 3’34″045.

Cool Racing is the leader in LMP2 with a 3’36″409 by Reshed De Gerus, Paul-Loup Chatin placed second on Idec Sport’s Oreca in 3’37″427, while Ferdinand Habsburg was third (WRT).

JMW Motorsport was the fastest in GTE Am with Louis Prette’s Ferrari 488 GTE Evo in 3’56″623 just over a tenth ahead of Ulysse de Pauw in the AF Corse Ferrari.

The NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, entered in Garage 56, was only slightly slower than the pacesetter of the GTE Am. Jenson Button set the best time in 3’56″880.

The second three-hour session of Test Day starts at 3.30pm local time.