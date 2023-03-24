Tower Motorsports has defined the crew with which it will present itself at the start of the 24h of Le Mans of the Centenary which will be held on 10-11 June.

The American team, invited by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to race its Oreca in the LMP2 Class, has reached an agreement with Ricky Taylor and René Rast, who will thus work alongside boss John Farano.

The 07-Gibson, in the iconic Vaillante livery, will be prepared in collaboration with TDS Racing and will be in action with the #13 on the side and will hunt for success in the PRO/AM category in the French race valid as the fourth round of the 2023 season FIA World Endurance Championship.

#13 Tower Motorsports, TDS Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 Photo by: TDS Racing

“We are very happy to support John Farano and his team for the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, TDS Racing will participate in this legendary event for the twelfth consecutive year,” said French team manager Xavier Combet.

“Our aim is to leverage our knowledge of the event to try and win the competitive LMP2 PRO/AM Class with Tower Motorsports. I have no doubt that Ricky Taylor and René Rast will also be two great allies to help us achieve this.” .

#13 Tower Motorsports, TDS Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 Photo by: TDS Racing

Farano is very enthusiastic: “Competing in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, and in particular in this year’s edition which marks the centenary of the event, is an honor and a dream that very few drivers in the world will have the privilege of realizing” .

“This is a race that every driver in the world wants to win and I strongly believe that Tower Motorsports and TDS Racing have the resources to achieve this. We have two highly skilled teams joining forces which will lead to one of the best prepared cars , supported by a crew that is eager to work and will be ready to compete at the highest level.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joined by Ricky and René who not only add leadership to our team but are also two world-class riders who I feel very lucky to have as teammates.”

Taylor was also very happy: “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be returning to racing the 24h of Le Mans for the 100th anniversary of the race with Tower Motorsports and TDS Racing in LMP2. I can’t wait to get to work.”