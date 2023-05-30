Nielsen Racing is a candidate by right as the team to have the best livery for the Centenary edition of the 24h of Le Mans which will take place on the weekend of 10-11 June.

At the fourth event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season, the British team will present itself to assault the success in the LMP2 PRO/AM Class with its Oreca #14, for the occasion festively decorated for the special anniversary.

#14 Nielsen Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson, 2023 livery Photo by: Le Mans Classic

The 07-Gibson that Rodrigo Sales, Ben Hanley and Mathias Beche will drive has a gold background against which a flood of references to the Circuit de la Sarthe stand out, starting with the two trophies – the first and the Centenary one – on the nose, on whose sides we have the dates 1923-2023 and the logos of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

Also along the bodywork are the names of the highlights of the transalpine track, such as the ‘Hunaudières’ straight and the ‘Indianapolis’, ‘Tertre Rouge’ and ‘Maison Blanche’ corners.

#14 Nielsen Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson, 2023 livery Photo by: Le Mans Classic

Also present are the portraits of legendary characters such as Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell, Dan Gurney, Steve McQueen, Michael Delaney, Graham Hill and Henri Pescarolo, as well as cars that have achieved historic successes in the past such as Bentley, Jaguar, Mercedes, Porsche, Ford and Toyota. On the fin of the bonnet appears the Welter Meunier-Peugeot P88 which in 1988 achieved the speed record at 405 km/h on the ‘Hunaudières’ straight.

And above, a nice line with the laundry hanging out to dry, a great classic that can be seen on the lawns and in the camping areas surrounding the track. On the other side, instead, there are the silhouettes of the drivers who are preparing to race towards their respective cars in the starting procedure that was used in the past.