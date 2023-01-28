Hendrick Motorsports has chosen the crew with which it will make its debut at the 24h of Le Mans thanks to the invitation from the Automobile Club de l’Ouest for the 2023 edition and Jenson Button is also among the three drivers.

In the famous French race, the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, this year at the Centenary edition on the weekend of 10-11 June, there will also be the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR entered in Garage 56, i.e. the one assigned to particular cars that every year the transalpine organization proposes.

Driving the American Next Gen version modified for the occasion in collaboration with Bosch and Goodyear will be Mike Rockenfeller, who has been following its development since its first outings on the track, Jimmie Johnson, a NASCAR star who tested the vehicle in a in Virginia, and Button, who returns to action in an international competition of the highest level.

A trio that brings together three important categories in the world of motorsport, such as Endurance, NASCAR and Formula 1. The tests will also continue in the coming months in view of the debut on the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the collective tests will take place the week before the race .

Hendrick Motorsports, Garage 56, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

“This is really special, I’ve always seen myself as a racing driver and I’ve been looking for new challenges after my F1 career. Going to Le Mans is very exciting for me, as is working with such a team.”

“The deal was born thanks to Jimmie a long time ago, I was asking him what he had in mind for 2023 because he can’t sit still either. He told me he hoped to bring NASCAR to Le Mans and then ‘Rocky’ invited me at a test in Sebring and it just took off from there. I watched and listened to all the information and all the steps forward they were making. I can’t wait to get to the race.”

Johnson added: “When Rick Hendrick called me I couldn’t resist the opportunity. It has always been a big dream of mine to experience Le Mans with this great group of drivers and this team, it’s really special. The project and the intent are those who want to bring NASCAR to Le Mans, everyone in France will enjoy hearing this car rumble down the straights.”

“It’s a great honor to represent NASCAR and I have a great history with the people involved. The car is different from typical NASCARs, so it’s somewhere between a NASCAR and a prototype.”