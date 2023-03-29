Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy will be Felipe Nasr’s teammates at the wheel of the third Porsche LMDh which will be lined up at the start of the 24h of Le Mans.

The subscriber list for the Centenary of the French race, the fourth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, he had in fact confirmed the presence of the 963 #75 managed by Team Penske with the Brazilian as first driver.

Today the German company announced that the French and English will also be used in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and that on the weekend of June 10-11 they will join the Porsche duo that take part in the entire World Championship with Dane Cameron/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki (#5) and André Lotterer/Kévin Estre/Laurens Vanthoor (#6), as well as Jota’s private.

The reserve role will instead be covered by Matt Campbell, another element of the Weissach brand used in American races.

“The publication of the entry list for Le Mans at the end of February has allowed us to maximize our chances: that’s why we are fielding a third car,” said Thomas Laundenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport.

“Race history has shown that extra cars are often the factor that ultimately tips the balance. We don’t have to look far back in the history of Porsche Motorsport for evidence.”