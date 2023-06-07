United Autosports team principal Richard Dean and WRT founder Vincent Vosse have criticized the 20-minute stop-and-hold penalty handed down to six teams in the opening practice of the weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans .

Together with a third team boss, who asked not to be named, they argued that the penalty imposed on the Vector Sport, AF Corse, TF Sport/Racing Team Turkey, TDS Racing/Tower Motorsports, Duqueine Racing and Nielsen Racing teams should have been much more severe.

The six teams were all fined for fitting sensors to their Oreca 07-Gibsons during Test Day, which “gives a sporting advantage to the competitor”according to the bulletins of the stewards confirming the penalties.

Dean and Vosse argue that the gain using the front and rear sensors, which monitor the car’s ride height over the course of a lap, was greater than the loss of track time imposed by the marshals.

“The information obtained is of enormous value and will be of great use for the rest of the week, it’s enormous – Dean told Motorsport.com – Giving them a 20-minute stop in free practice is a minimal penalty.”

Vosse echoed Dean’s comments, adding, “It’s a big gain in terms of data collected. Maybe if we’d known the penalty was just a 20-minute stop-and-hold, we’d have used the lasers too.”

Three of the six teams surveyed by Motorsport.com described the presence of the dual ride-height lasers on their Orecas as an oversight or misreading of the regulations, while downplaying the benefits they bring.

Vector’s team principal, Gary Holland, said: “It was a mistake on our part, as we had tested the car at Aragon to experience high speeds and for some reason the sensors weren’t taken off the car. “.

#80 AF Corse Oreca 07 – Gibson of François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Norman Nato Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“It was our mistake, so we fully accept the penalty. But it’s by no means a huge gain: we consider it a validation tool, because everyone uses suspension sensors to see the travel and damper potentiometers, as well as having a lot of data historians”.

“The 20 minutes we’ll lose in FP1 is a serious penalty, not counting the time lost on the track when we were told to remove the sensors under supervision during Test Day.”

TDS boss Xavier Combet, whose team teamed up with Canadians from Tower for Le Mans, explained that the cause of the error was that lasers are legal in the IMSA.

TF boss Tom Ferrier added: “It was a misinterpretation of the rules. We don’t think it’s a big gain and we would certainly prefer to have those 20 minutes of track time in practice.”

Teams can use the sensors, which are not part of the car’s homologation, in private testing.

Dean underlined the value of the data they can provide when he revealed that United has been testing an airfield with sensors to simulate the high speeds at Le Mans.