The Automobile Club de l’Ouest has published the complete program regarding the Scrutineering that the teams will have to carry out to take part in the 24h of Le Mans.

All the operations will be carried out by the marshals, as always in front of the public who will go to Place De La République on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 June.

In fact ‘Le Pesage’, as it is called by the French, is the first major appointment for the Centenary edition of what will be the fourth seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, in which a total of 62 cars and 186 drivers will take part .

Le Pesage fans Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Enthusiasts and fans will be able to enjoy the parade of cars along a pre-established route before going to the stage for the weigh-in and then posing with the drivers for the usual photo of each crew, engaged on Sunday 4 June on the transalpine track for the official pre-race tests.

It begins with the first 33 cars of the Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM Classes at 9.30am on Friday and inspections which will conclude at 6.00pm.

The following day will be the turn of the remaining 29 cars and the grand finale is reserved for the AF Corse Ferrari 499P #50 and #51. From 15.00, 8 cars will be chosen for a demonstration parade which will travel along Avenue Charles de Gaulle, Avenue François Mitterrand, Place des Jacobins, the Wilbur Wright tunnel up to Quai Louis Blanc.

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: Scrutineering Schedule