Porsche has chosen the weekend of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps to show the livery of the three 963s with which it will appear at the start of the next 24h of Le Mans.

The German company, together with Team Penske which manages its LMDhs in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, will triple the effort at the French race scheduled for 10-11 June, and ready to celebrate the Centenary.

For the two Porsches entered in the World Championship, the #5 of Dane Cameron/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki and the #6 of Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor, and the additional #75 in which Mathieu Jaminet/Nick Tandy/Felipe Nasr will ride a celebratory color was chosen for the Circuit de la Sarthe race.

The base is the same with which the Weissach LMDh prototypes are on track this year, i.e. white with black and red bands, but in total there are 15 stripes of 7 different colors along the whole car, shown on the Spa straight at end of today’s Qualifying.

The choice is a mix of colors that have characterized the Porsches of Le Mans in the past, as explained in the official note from the German manufacturer.

The livery of the Porsche 963, Porsche Penske Motorsport for the 24h of Le Mans Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

“On the outside, the designers used the color orange. It is a tribute to the legendary Gulf design of the Porsche 917 from the 1970s. The pink stripe is reminiscent of the ‘Pink Pig’, the famous Porsche 917 from 1971. This paintwork was revised in 2018 on the Porsche 911 RSR, which won the GTE-Pro class at Le Mans”.

“Also present are the green and blue of the 1970 917, affectionately known as the ‘Hippie’, as well as the iconic Martini design which was painted, among others, on the Porsche 936 on the occasion of its overall victory at Le Mans in 1977. The dark blue is a nod to the Rothmans paintwork of the 1982 and 1983 Porsche 956, while the bright red is reminiscent of the Salzburg-Porsche 917, the first overall winner in Stuttgart in 1970”.

“A yellow stripe in the center completes the design. In combination with the red, it pays homage to the Porsche RS Spyder, with which the Penske team took the title in the LMP2 class of the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) from 2006 to 2008.”

The cars will be distinguishable by the fin, which will appear black on the #5, white on the #6 and red on the #75.

The livery of the Porsche 963, Porsche Penske Motorsport for the 24h of Le Mans Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

“This year we are celebrating 75 years of Porsche in covered wheels. Motorsports, and especially endurance racing, are a fundamental element of our DNA – said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Management Board, Sales and Marketing – Therefore , the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans also has a special meaning for the Porsche brand.”

“The color combination of the three official racing cars connects both anniversaries. Each color of the Porsche 963 has its own story at Le Mans. And we are very proud of each of them.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, adds: “At Le Mans, our three Porsche 963s will be eye-catching on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of our brand and the 100th anniversary of the 24-hour race. I have no doubt that this design will captivate immediately the hearts of fans”.

“We embraced vehicle designs from Porsche’s rich and illustrious Le Mans history. The 917 as ‘Pink Pig’ and the 1970 ‘hippie’ – these liveries made racing history and are still hugely popular today. With the our special design on the three Porsche 963s, we continue this great tradition at Le Mans.”

Stephane Lenglin, designer at the Porsche Style Centre: “The Porsche 963 has a very long wheelbase, so we had to play around with the proportions a bit. The color lines extending towards the rear give it a nice dynamic and harmonious proportions. To work this design was a lot of fun.”

“We played with many different color combinations and eventually settled on seven color schemes that provide an instantly recognizable look into Porsche’s long and illustrious history and the special liveries at Le Mans. I’m sure the cars will be well received by the fans”.