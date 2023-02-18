The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR from Garage 56 that will take part in the 24h of Le Mans in 2023 finally has its definitive livery.

The color scheme of the car prepared by Hendrick Motorsports for the Centenary of the famous French race on June 10-11, which is the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, was presented on Friday at Daytona during the NASCAR Cup weekend.

Jenson Button, Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson will be the pilots who will drive the vehicle on the Circuit de la Sarthe, which has been developed in various tests over the past few months and will be on stage at Sebring next week for a 24-hour test.

Until now the vehicle had been seen with a mainly black color and now the one with which it will be at Le Mans has a silver base with gold inserts and a bright blue that predominates in the front part and on the rear, while the roof is black with the Chevrolet logo and the Goodyear brand, the tire supplier for the Camaro with which the technicians and engineers are working, and the words ‘NASCAR To Le Mans’ on the front and rear windshields.

On the side there is the NASCAR Garage 56 branding to make a fine show on a silver background shaded towards blue, with the American flag on the front hood under which we find the logo of the 75 years of the American Stock Car series.

The original base of the Next Gen Camaro has been extensively modified for the occasion and although the team has not yet published the complete technical data sheet specifying the power, it is known that the ZL1 features the 5.8-liter Chevrolet naturally aspirated V8 combined with a 5-speed gearbox , which according to the team’s estimates goes beyond 700 HP.

Weight has been reduced to 1342kg, the tank increased to 121 liters and there are now also aerodynamic appendages at the front and a wider wing at the rear, as well as a newly designed splitter and diffuser to increase downforce. aerodynamic.

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

“We’ve been working everywhere, honestly, collaborating with all of our partners, individual parts suppliers in NASCAR, whether it’s BBS, AP for the brakes, down to the shocks, and everything in between. Everyone has contributed and we are there. put to work on this programme,” said project leader Chad Knaus.

“Everything on the car has been lightened to the best of our ability by collaborating with NASCAR managers Dallara. The car now has composite disc brakes, the wheels are lighter than those in the NASCAR Cup, Five Star has stepped up and it gave us lighter body panels. It’s not about one thing, it’s about the whole.”

“We’ll have a first test with all the riders on Monday, to get them into the car and immediately put them at ease. Then, our intention is to start what we’ll consider a 24-hour test around 10 or maybe 11 in the morning. We’ll do immediately a break for lunch and from then on we will continue until 11 the next day, then for the whole evening and the following morning”.

“It’s no surprise to me because I’ve been involved from the very beginning. You’re seeing it for the first time, but when we unwrapped the presentation I was like, ‘Man, that’s a real racing car.’ where Greg Ives, the crew chief, and Ben Wright, Garage 56 program manager, and the whole group are working together on this project, I think people in Europe will be really impressed with what NASCAR is able to put on the track. It’s a full-fledged racing car.”

Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jim France, president and chief executive officer of NASCAR, added: “It’s a beautiful piece of art. The fans are going to love it. I got to watch it during testing here a couple of weeks ago, watching it go through the chicane with the lights on.” lit up and everything at night. It’s spectacular.”

“Since the beginning of this project, it has been important to us that the car we take to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car. Although there have been some modifications to allow it to compete in a 24 hour endurance race , fans at Le Mans will be greeted with a complete NASCAR experience.”

Team owner Rick Hendrick, commented: “Everyone in our company has touched this car. It was no mean feat, but I’m really proud of it and it will be fun to see it on track. I’ll be nervous, we’ll have to race for 24 hours, but I’m very excited.”

NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – Specs

Length: 4,961 mm

Length: 1,996.4mm

Height: 1,280mm

Step: 2,794 mm

Weight: 1,342 kg

Spoilers: 152.4mm

Car body: Composite symmetrical 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with integrated flap systems, camera mounts and aerodynamic appendages.

Bottom: Carbon splitter and rear diffuser

Chassis: Steel tubing with bolt-on front and rear clips and front/rear bumpers

Exchange: 5-speed sequential with disc differential selector

Suspensions (front and rear): Aluminum double wishbone with adjustable shock absorbers

Steering: Rack and pinion

Wheels – dry: Front BBS-G56 forged aluminum 18″ x 12.5″ / 462 mm x 317.5 mm, Rear BBS-G56 forged aluminum 18″ x 13.5″ / 462 mm x 342.9 mm

Wheels – wet: Front BBS forged aluminum 18″ x 12″ / 462mm x 304.8mm

Tyres: Goodyear Racing Eagles front dry – 365/35R18 (day/night), Goodyear Racing Eagles rear – 380/35R18 (day/night), wet (front and rear) Goodyear Racing Eagles – 365/35R18

** Passive TPMS system, powered by Goodyear Sightline.

Brakes: Six-piston monobloc front calipers / four-piston monobloc rear calipers – carbon discs

Front brakes: 15″ x 1.57″ / 381 mm x 40 mm carbon disc with titanium bell

Rear brake: 14″ x 1.26″ / 355.6 mm x 32 mm carbon disc with titanium bell

Motor: NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet R07 cast-iron V8

Displacement: 5.8L

System: naturally aspirated

Diet: Fuel Injection (Total Excellium Racing 100)

Oil System: Dry sump

Engine cooling: The air leaves the radiator through the vents in the bonnet

I unload: Split side outlet

Reservoir: 127 L (Total Excellium Racing 100)