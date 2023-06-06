Four official Prancing Horse drivers will be on the grid in the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC: Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera, winners of the previous world championship round at Spa-Francorchamps with the Richard Mille AF Corse team; Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra respectively with AF Corse and Kessel Racing. The race will start on Saturday 10 June at 4pm.

Challenge to the top

Thanks to the 25 points obtained in Belgium, the crew of the Ferrari 488 number 83 is in second position in the Drivers’ standings, 39 points off the top.

Wadoux and Rovera, supported by Luis Perez Companc, will share the experience on the Sarthe circuit for the first time with the Richard Mille AF Corse team. This is the second participation in the 24 Hours for the 22-year-old French driver, the first with the Prancing Horse, after the 2022 edition with the LMP2 prototypes.

Rovera, on the other hand, is back for the third time at Le Mans where in 2021 he celebrated success with the 488 GTE, together with Nicklas Nielsen and François Perrodo, in LMGTE Am.

“Coming back here is always special, in the tests I found a circuit that is as always nice to drive and I think we’re starting with interesting potential – said the Varese – After the Spa race in the team we are all very energized and determined, but the Mans is always a different story, a race in itself that never seems to end.”

“The certainty is that we will give it our all. For us, winning this round would mean a lot also in terms of the standings and if you want to aim high, the crucial issue is not to make mistakes”.

“Nothing will be simple, let alone taken for granted, we are here, but it’s really impossible to make precise forecasts. We await the tests to finish the work started in the tests and be ready for the race, which is the only thing that really matters at Le Mans ”.

The most awaited round

Kessel Racing entrusts the 488 GTE number 57 to Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and Daniel Serra. The Brazilian’s palmares shines with two successes at Le Mans in the LMGTE Pro class, the second in 2019 with the 488 GTE of AF Corse together with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, who were crowned world champions at the end of that season. Furthermore, with the Italian-British couple Serra, he obtained two second places in his class in 2020 and 2022.

Davide Rigon, Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci continue their journey in the FIA ​​WEC 2023 with the 488 GTE number 54 of AF Corse. In his career Rigon has collected two podiums in Le Mans in LMGTE Pro: a third place in 2022 with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, and a second in 2015 with James Calado and Olivier Beretta. Flohr and Castellacci, however, finished second in 2018 in LMGTE Am.

AF Corse, at its seventeenth participation in the 24 Hours, will also bring the 488 GTE number 21 to the track with Simon Mann, Julien Piguet and Ulysse de Pauw: the latter, in his first experience in the famous endurance race, won the Silver Cup in 2022 of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint with a 488 GT3 Evo 2020 from the same team.

Single race

Three more Ferraris will be in the spotlight at Le Mans. Kessel Racing will field a second car, number 74, in which the expert Kei Cozzolino will be joined by Yorikatsu Tsujiko and Naoki Yokomizo. The JMW Motorsport team is entered with the 488 GTE number 66 driven by Thomas Neubauer, world champion of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli 2022, Louis Prette, winner of the European single-make series in 2019, and Giacomo Petrobelli.

Finally, the Walkenhorst Motorsport team is making its debut which, thanks to its victory in the Asian Le Mans Series, has conquered a place on the grid for the number 100 Ferrari driven by Chandler Hull, Andrew Haryanto and Jeffrey Segal.

History

The Prancing Horse achieved 9 overall victories and 29 class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Since the birth of the FIA ​​WEC, in 2012, there have been 8 successes with cars derived from the series. The last ones date back to 2021 when Ferrari won both in LMGTE Pro – with Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra – and in LMGTE Am, with Nielsen-Rovera-Perrodo.