The Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA ​​have published a second version of the entry list for the 24h of Le Mans 2022, with some new features.

Participants in the 90th edition of the French classic, valid as the third round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, remain 62, with 186 drivers battling it out along the more than 13km of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The appointment is for 11-12 June, so let’s see specifically who and what has changed compared to the list that was announced on 10 March, already with a bit of delay due to the reopening of registrations causes uncertainties created by the war in Ukraine.

HYPERCAR

The Hypercar category is practically the only one to remain as it was, with the two Toyotas, Team Signatech’s Alpine LMP1 and the pair from Glickenhaus battling for glory at the absolute level.

Conway / Kobayashi / Lopez (# 7) and Buemi / Hartley / Hirakawa (# 8) on the GR010 Hybrid, Negrão / Lapierre / Vaxivière on the A480 # 36 and the trios of the 007 LMH # 708 (Pla / Dumas / Derani) and # 709 (Briscoe / Westbrook / Mailleux).

LMP2

Among the 27 participants in the LMP2 category – formed entirely by the Oreca 07-Gibson except the Ligier deployed by CD Sport – there are some new faces.

The first concerns DKR Enginnering, which alongside Laurents Hörr and Jean Glorieux will join Alexandre Cougnaud on the Oreca # 3 of Pro / Am.

In the same sub-category there will also be the guys from TDS Racing x Vaillante with Tijmen Van Der Helm hired to lead the # 13 with Philippe Cimadomo and Mathias Beche, given that Bent Viscaal has reached an agreement to go to ARC Bratislava with Miroslav Konopka and Tristan Vautier.

The aforementioned CD Sport will have Michael Jensen and Steven Palette together with Christophe Cresp for the Ligier JSP 217 # 27, Jack Aitken will board the Oreca # 47 of Algarve Pro Racing with Sophia Floersch and John Falb, and Patrick Pilet will lend a hand to Paul Lafargue and Paul-Loup Chatin in Idec Sport.

LMGTE PRO

In the Settebello of the LMGTE PRO the news are the names of the third drivers chosen by Ferrari for the 488s managed by AF Corse.

Daniel Serra joins his old colleagues James Calado / Alessandro Pier Guidi in the # 51, Davide Rigon takes back the wheel of the # 52 with the starting duo Miguel Molina / Antonio Fuoco.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs managed by Pratt & Miller confirm Antonio Garcia / Jordan Taylor / Nicky Catsburg (# 63) and Tommy Milner / Nick Tandy / Alexander Sims (# 64).

All unchanged Porsche 911 of Team Manthey with the trio formed by Makowiecki / Bruni / Lietz (# 91) and Vanthoor / Christensen / Estre (# 92).

Added to these are the guys from Riley Motorsports, who line up a Ferrari with # 74 for Fraga / Bird / Van Gisbergen.

LMGTE AM

Finally, also among the 23 participants of the LMGTE AM Class, an important change is recorded in the ranks of the TF Sport, with Henrique Chaves who will get on the Aston Martin # 33 of the confirmed Keating / Sorensen.

Team Project 1 instead has Nicolas Leutwiler in the Porsche # 46 which he already shared with Cairoli / Pedersen at Sebring in the first of the FIA ​​WEC.

The # 57 Ferrari of Kessel Racing in CarGuy livery will see Frederik Schandorff and Mikkel Jensen at the wheel together with the owner Takeshi Kimura, the # 59 of Inception Racing adds Come Ledogar and Marvin Kelin to Alexander West.

Great return for Alessandro Balzan, called by Iron Lynx in the formation of the 488 # 60 with Claudio Schiavoni and Raffaele Gianmaria, who will be companions of Pierre Ehret / Christian Hook / Nicolas Varrone, destined for the # 75 of the Romagna team, which also has the # 80 by Matteo Cressoni / Giancarlo Fisichella / Richard Heistand.

While Louis Prette announced last week that Vincent Abril and Conrad Grunewald would be with him in the # 61 of AF Corse, JMW Motorsport has instead changed everything as the # 66 Ferrari is now in the hands of Renger Van Der Zande / Mark Kvamme / Jason Hart.

Cooper MacNeil completes the crew of the Porsche # 79 branded WeatherTech Racing with Julien Andlauer and Gianluca Giraudi, the 911 # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing has Fred Poordad / Patrick Lindsey / Jan Heylen in the car and the # 93 of Proton Competition Zacharie Robichon at join Michael Fassbender / Matt Campbell.

Finally, Rob Ferriol’s Team Hardpoint reached an agreement with Katherine Legge and Adrien De Leener for the Porsche # 99.

The reserves

Then there are the possible takeover teams to consider in case someone were to withdraw.

After the renunciation by Racing Team Nederland, there are now four teams ‘on the bench’, led by High Class Racing with the Oreca # 49 of LMP2 Pro / Am.

Here the three drivers indicated are Mark Patterson, Jan Magnussen and Kevin Magnussen, but the latter is certainly unable to attend being engaged in Formula 1 in the concurrent Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku with the Haas.

The second place among the reserves is therefore for the Ferrari LMGTE AM of Rinaldi Racing (# 488) on which Pierre Ehret virtually appears, followed by the Porsche of Absolute Racing (# 18 LMGTE Am) for Andrew Haryanto / Alessio Picariello / Martin Rump and by Aston Martin # 95 of TF Sport (LMGTE AM) at the moment with only John Hartshorne shown.

24 HOURS OF LE MANS: Entry-List 2022