The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have published the updated entry list with all the names of the protagonists of the 24h of Le Mans 2023.

The race is valid as the fourth seasonal event of the top endurance series and in recent months we had confirmation of the 62 cars that will line up on the starting grid.

However, not all the teams had completed the crews and slowly the names began to arrive, especially among the teams registered for the Centenary race at the invitation of the organizers, adding to the ones already present in the FIA ​​WEC seasonal list.

In the Hypercar Class, Glickenhaus Racing has finally completed the formation for the second car, still colored in blue: Esteban Gutiérrez and Nathanaël Berthon will join Franck Mailleux to get on the 007 LMH #709 for the French classic, this year scheduled for the weekend of June 10-11.

The American brand’s car was entered in addition to the #708 that runs in the World Championship throughout 2023, on which we will see on board the usual Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla and Ryan Briscoe, both tuned by Podium Advanced Technologies.

Starting grid Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In LMP2 class the Duqueine team will entrust its Oreca 07-Gibson #30 to Neel Jani, René Binder and Nicolas Pino, while in LMGTE AM Walkenhorst Motorsport will give its Ferrari 488 #100 to Jeff Segal, Andrew Haryanto and Chandler Hull, with the additional #74 by Kessel Racing which will see Kei Cozzolino, Naoki Yokomizo and Yorikatsu Tsujiko at work.

Then there are the 8 reserves ready to take over in case someone withdraws at the last moment. First up is Spirit Of Race’s #555 Ferrari for LMGTE AM, followed by LMP2s from DragonSpeed ​​USA and Nielsen Racing in that order.

Fourth is the Porsche #46 of Team Project 1, followed by the LMP2 of ARC Bratislava, the Ferrari #52 of Formula Racing, the Aston Martin #95 of TF Sport and the Ferrari #59 of Garage 59.

Instead, The Heart Of Racing – which has just taken over from NorthWest AMR in LMGTE AM for the World Championship while keeping the team name of the retired Paul Dalla Lana – and Risi Competizione renounced their bid.

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: Entry List 2023