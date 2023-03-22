GMB Motorsport has reached an agreement with Aston Martin Racing to have Marco Sørensen as its crew’s driver at the 24h of Le Mans.

In fact, the Danish team will field a Vantage in the LMGTE AM Class thanks to the invitation earned at the end of the 2022 season with the victory of the Le Mans Cup title.

GMB, which usually races with the Honda NSX GT3, has chosen Aston Martin as its GTE specification car due to its commitment to the Circuit de la Sarthe over the weekend of 10-11 July, when the edition will be held of the Centenary of the French classic, fourth round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

GMB Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage GTE Photo by: GMB Motorsports

Sørensen is the reigning Champion of the category at Le Mans and will share the wheel of the car entered with the #55 together with the already announced Gustav Dahlmann Birch and Jens Reno Møller, taking over from Kasper Jensen, who appeared in the first entry list issued by the Automobile Club of the West.

“Marco is one of the fastest Aston Martin drivers and has been demonstrating his class in endurance racing for several years with victories in some of the most important 24-hour races and, of course, three world championships,” said team principal Henrik Lundgaard.

“When the opportunity for this partnership arose we were in no doubt. It’s not every day you get the chance to strike a deal with a reigning Le Mans champion, so we’re excited to see what that can bring to the race.” this summer. We can’t wait.”