FIA World Endurance Championship and Automobile Club de l’Ouest have defined the Balance of Performance of the LMGTE AM Class for the 24h of Le Mans, the fourth event of the 2023 series to be held on 10-11 June.

On the Circuit de la Sarthe the laps are already starting on Sunday 4 with the day dedicated to collective tests, therefore the parameters imposed for the centenary edition of the French Classic have arrived.

The changes concern the LMGTE AM Class, given that the Le Mans round makes history in itself and the ballasts of Success Ballast regarding the results obtained previously and the positions occupied in the championship are not taken into consideration.

Specifically, the Porsche 911 RSR-19 are the heaviest cars on the starting grid, with a minimum weight of 1300kg and a tank of 102 liters capacity. The double restrictor was set at 30.7mm, with a lambda probe of 0.89 and rear wing with incidence at -1.8 degrees.

A little lighter is the Corvette C8.R, which weighs 1289kg with a 96-litre tank and restrictor which remains 41.3mm as in the previous events. The lambda probe is 0.88 and the rear wing can have an angle of +4.8 degrees.

The Ferrari 488s instead find themselves with a minimum weight of 1264kg and 88 liters of tank capacity, plus a lambda of 1.15 and a rear wing at -5.3 degrees, while the lightest on the track will be the Aston Martins with 1262kg. despite a 97 liter tank; the lambda of the Vantages is 0.94 and the rear wing set at +4.1.

Finally, some parameters relating to the pit stops have been updated.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As far as the Hypercar Class is concerned, the same measures were adopted that were already in force for the 6h of Portimão and Spa-Francorchamps, despite the fact that some variations had been invoked. For now, no changes have been communicated, even if something could change after Sunday’s tests. In the meantime, let’s see what parameters were set to LMH and LMDh.

Vanwall and Glickenhaus are the lightest cars (1030kg), as well as the only ones not fitted with the hybrid system. The Vandervell 680 built by ByKolles Racing has a maximum power of 512kW and 901 MJ of energy available per stint, while the 007 LMH managed by Podium Advanced Technologies can exploit 520 kW of power and 913 MJ of energy.

Here are the two Cadillacs of Chip Ganassi Racing at 1035kg, with a maximum power of 513kW and 904MJ of energy per stint to be exploited, while the other LMDh model in action, i.e. the two Porsche 963s of Team Penske plus the new one from Jota , has 1045kg of weight, 516kW of power and 910 MJ of energy per stint. Recall that both mount the mandatory hybrid at the rear.

Finally we have the three Hypercars equipped with a front hybrid system, which for Peugeot will come into action at 150km/h; the 9X8 will travel on 1042kg and will also have 516kW of power, but 908 MJ of energy.

190km/h is instead the speed set for the activation of the Ferrari and Toyota hybrid: the 499Ps managed by AF Corse run on 1040kg and with a power of 509kW, plus 899MJ of energy per stint to be used (the lowest of the group ), with the GR010 Hybrid dominating at Sebring which instead will be on 1043kg, 512kW and 904 MJ.

Then there are all the data relating to the deployment of power and energy according to the engine rpm, which obviously vary according to the model and characteristics of the car.

FIA WEC – BoP Hypercars

FIA WEC – BoP LMGTE AM

FIA WEC – Pit Stop LMGTE AM