A race that entered the annals of motoring thanks to Ferrari’s success 58 years after the last time.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans held on 10-11 June, the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC, saw the two Prancing Horse Hypercars cover over 9,200 kilometres, make 61 pit stops, lead the endurance race for 188 of the 342 total laps .

Here are some numbers that reconstruct the sporting feat of the 499Ps of the Ferrari – AF Corse team.

#50 FERRARI AF CORSE Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the track

Brought across the finish line by Pier Guidi, the number 51 Ferrari 499P, winner of the most famous endurance race in the world – the Italian driver shared the car with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi – completed 342 laps, covered 4,659.4 kilometers and made 30 pit stops -stop.

While the 499P number 50 driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, fifth at the finish line, did a total of 337 laps, 4,591.25 kilometres, 31 pit stops, setting the best lap time in the race with Fuoco in 3’27’ ‘218 and in qualifying with the Hyperpole of the same Italian driver in 3’22”982, at an average of 241.7 km/h.

Furthermore, Fuoco recorded the best lap times in the second (1’19”147) and third sector (1’34”708). Furthermore, at Le Mans, the top speed in the race (347.8 km/h) was reached by Molina.

Ferrari started from pole position with crew number 50, ahead of his teammates in car number 51. During the race, the Prancing Horse led the stage for a total of 188 laps: the 499P number 50 was the leader in laps 17- 20, 38-39, 59, 64-67, 71-72, while the 51 in rounds 15-16, 23, 58, 68-70, 75-102, 149-156, 208-255, 259-342.

In the finale, the Ferrari of Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi crossed the checkered flag first after dominating the last 84 laps without interruption.

Podium: #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Driving rounds

On the 499P number 50 the start – when it was 16:00:17 in France on Saturday 10 June – was entrusted to Nielsen, who remained behind the wheel for two consecutive stints (10 laps each). Second and third to get into the cockpit were respectively Fuoco and Molina with a double stint.

In total, the crew completed 31 laps over the entire race: the Dane led for 104 laps, the Italian – who crossed the finish line – for 146 laps, the Spaniard for 87.

On the 499P number 51 Calado led for the first three stints (33 laps), then leaving the wheel to Giovinazzi and Pier Guidi. Overall, the pilots clocked up 117, 110 and 115 laps respectively.