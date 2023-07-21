The final classification of the 24h of Le Mans 2023 was officially published today, following an in-depth technical analysis by the stewards.

At the end of the Centenary edition, held on 10-11 June last, 12 cars were examined in the Parc Fermé: among the Hypercars, the winning Ferrari #51, the Toyota #8 and the Cadillac #2, both on the podium, plus the Porsche #5, the Glickenhaus #708 and the Peugeot #93.

For the LMP2 it was the turn of the Oreca #34 of Inter Europol Competition, #30 of the Duqueine Team and #41 of WRT who finished in the Top3, while in LMGTE AM the checks concerned the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport, the Corvette #33 and the Porsche #86 of GR Racing.

As specified in the post-race Sunday evening, some parts of Cadillac, Porsche, Toyota, Ferrari, Peugeot and Inter Europol’s Oreca would have had further analysis by ACO and FIA insiders, especially the Polish team’s LMP2 was among those left with the question mark above.

Specifically, the part of the 07-Gibson of Fabio Scherer, Albert Costa and Jakub Smiechowski that was put under the magnifying glass was the cabling of the vehicle, after it had been allowed to mount a gearbox with different ratios than usual and with someone who questioned the acceleration of the yellow-green prototype.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 – Gibson by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Even in Monza for the 6h of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship there was a lot of talk in the paddock and while there was an air of relative tranquility in the winning team of the category, some doubts inevitably hovered as we still haven’t received answers after over a month.

This morning the definitive report from the FIA ​​and ACO Technical Delegates finally arrived, i.e. Fabrice Van Ertvelde and David Hache, who signed the document in which it is expressly stated that:

“Further checks were carried out on the parts collected during the event on cars 2, 5, 8, 51, 93 and 34. After a thorough analysis, all cars were found to comply with their respective regulations.”

This means that the 24h of Le Mans 2023 is officially on file with its final classification made definitive, with a slight sigh of relief for Inter Europol and the other teams involved.

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: Scrutineering Document

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: Technical Report

FIA WEC – 24h of Le Mans: Final Classification