Q1: Maini flies with Mercedes

The first best time of the 51st 24h of the Nürburgring goes to Mercedes. DTM driver Arjun Main in the #6 AMG of HRT (Haupt/Love/Maini) lapped in 8’14″785.

The #16 Scherer-Phx-Audi (Schramm/Beretta/Winkelhock/Feller) and the #101 Walkenhorst-BMW (Krognes/Giermaziak/Krohn/Soucek) completed the Top3, but the times were still about five seconds off what can be expected in the Top Qualifying.

The best Porsche finished only eleventh with the #911 ‘Grello’ of Manthey-EMA (Christensen/Estre/Makowiecki/Preining) lagging behind by 3.3s.

The #7 Lamborghini of Konrad (Jefferies/Buurman/Soufi/Lefterov), involved in a series of accidents, finished in eighth place. The first was a rear-end collision that caused the Sorg (Lamarid/Lamarid/Kroner/Vicenzi) team Cayman #563 to crash; the Huracan pitted and was sent back out on track towards the end of the session, but stalled again briefly before continuing.

Other incidents involving some of the leading cars occurred during the session. At the start of the session, the #20 WTM Ferrari (Weiss/Krumbach/Keilwitz/Dontje) went off the road in the airfield area. The 296 GT3 already had electrical problems on Wednesday at Adenauer Racing Day.

The other Ferrari entrusted to Rinaldi Racing, the #30 driven by Frikadelli (Bamber/Catsburg/Pittard/Fernandez Laser) is 12th and used the practice session mainly for functional tests, staying in the pits for a long time, but also being the best of the cars from Maranello with a delay of 3″7 from the top.

Among the incidents to report, the Aston Martin #28 of Prosport (Dumarey/C. Breuer/Ortmann/Green) found itself with a damaged rear wing and returned to the pits. Technical problems were reported on the Land-Audi #39 (Haase/Mies/Niederhauser), fifth at the checkered flag with only one lap to go.

In the finale, Gilles Magnus with the Car-Collection-Audi #22 (Engstler/Hofer/Magnus/Marschall) in Hatzenbach went out, but still achieved the Top10.

Walkenhorst’s #100 BMW (Walkenhorst/J. Breuer/Trogen/Bollrath) didn’t start at all, stopping directly at the exit and only reappearing on the track with a few minutes to go.

Although the practice session was declared as a qualifying session, it was only free practice for the SP9 and SPX classes, as the latter decide their starting positions only in the Top Qualifying. For the younger classes, on the other hand, the square on the grid is played.

#911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Frédéric Makowiecki, Thomas Preining Photo by: Markus Toppmoller

Q2: Maini gives an encore, Porsche improves

The #6 Mercedes of HRT remained in the lead even after the second session, with Maini setting the fastest time again in 8’13″190.

The Indian beat his best time from the first practice session by 1.6s. However, the car will be stripped of its best time after the three qualifying sessions because team owner Hubert Haupt drove down the pit lane too fast .

With the new BoP (more power, steeper wing, 20 kg ballast), the Porsche 911 GT3 R proved to be competitive. The #911 of Manthey-EMA (Christensen/Estre/Makowiecki/Preining) immediately moved into second position and was only three tenths slower than the leading AMG.

Scherer-Phx-Audi #16 (Schramm/Beretta/Winkelhock/Feller) is third, followed by another AMG-HRT, #4 (Marciello/Stolz/Ellis/Mortara). The BMW of Walkenhorst #101 (Krognes/Giermaziak/Krohn/Soucek) was the best of the M4s finishing in fifth place.

The fastest of the Ferraris was the #19 296 (Kohlhaas/Aust/Ludwig/Stengel) which finished eleventh. As always, the times of the SP9 class have only statistical value, as the grid positions are determined only in the Top Qualifying session scheduled for Friday evening. For the other classes, however, these tests are relevant.

The WTM-Ferrari #20 (Weiss/Krumbach/Keilwitz/Dontje; 24th), which had still had problems in early qualifying, ran without problems after the replacement of the electrical system. The #100 Walkenhorst-BMW (Walkenhorst/J. Breuer/Trogen/Bollrath), which hardly appeared in the first practice, also completed 16 laps.

Compared to the opening practice on Thursday afternoon, there were fewer but more serious accidents. For example, Konrad’s (Jeffries/Buurman/Soufi/Lefterov) Lamborghini #7 crashed after a collision with a Porsche Cayman.

Team boss Franz Konrad initially feared the chassis was destroyed, but later revised this assumption and is now waiting for the car to be rebuilt. The same goes for the involved Porsche Cayman #184 (Schmäing/Handrick/Meyer/Baunack), which will be retuned for the race.

The VW Golf TCR #108 of Team Sharky caught fire on the Grand Prix track in front of the Goodyear corner. The fire, which was actually small, spread because the car stopped far from the race marshals, who probably didn’t see it right away.

Only after several seconds, when the fire was already visible, did a track marshal rush with two fire extinguishers. The situation should be carefully analyzed by the organizers, as it took too long to fight the flames.

Manuel Lauck and Felix von der Laden instead took to the track even though the collision was harmless, then exchanging verbal blows on TV.

The last qualifying session is scheduled for Friday at 1.30pm. Subsequently, the GT3 cars will battle for grid positions in Friday evening’s Top Qualifying.

N24 – Classification Q1-2