The emotions that are often experienced at the 24h of the Nürburgring are also dictated by the presence on the track of particular and singular vehicles, such as for example the legendary Opel Manta which has been delighting Norschleife enthusiasts for years.

But the 2023 edition will also be remembered for the bad accident involving the Dacia Logan #118 which had entered the small private team Olli’s Garage for the quartet formed by Kriese/Lachmayer/Weissermel/Geilen.

The small car was hit in full force during the night stages of the event held last weekend by the Porsche 911 GT3-R of Dinamic GT to the ‘Stefan Bellof-S’ during a lap in which Laurin Heinrich and Maximilian Weissermel evidently did not match understand.

The consequences were disastrous as both cars had to retire, but the Dacia was completely destroyed and Weissermel was dragged out of the wreckage by the rescue service, who then took him to hospital for further analysis.

While most of the drivers in the higher categories highlighted how dangerous it is starting to be to have so many different cars in action on a track like this – Maro Engel blurted out complaining that several gentlemen pilots have become unpredictable and create chaos – on the other side of the ford there are those who defend themselves.

Weissermel himself, while still bruised and in pain, a couple of days after the crime, wanted to have his say about the tremendous bang that saw him as the unfortunate protagonist.

#118 Dacia Logan: Oliver Kriese, Michael Lachmayer, Maximilian Weissermel Photo by: Olli’s Garage Racing

“I feel like I’ve been run over, every single muscle hurts, but I’m still happy to be reasonably well, which is not a given given the images,” he explains to Motorsport.com.

“I had to take a look at the car on Sunday to figure out what had happened. The force of the impact was enormous, the rear end went right under the safety cell and the seat even broke in one place.”

To extract the 36-year-old, the workers had to carry out the operation by opening the passenger door, the bodywork was so deformed, which also reported dents on the roof despite having impacted against the barriers without rolling over.

“It was an incredibly violent crash, apart from the left headlight, the car is unsalvageable! I saw the Porsche coming over the bump and signaled to the driver that he could overtake on the right by activating the turn signal.”

“Then I mentally came to terms with the situation to concentrate on the difficult section of the track. Unfortunately it hit me full blown and I don’t know why, but I didn’t feel it as an accident. It was as if someone had detonated a bomb! “

“Those moments felt like an eternity. I instinctively brought my arms up in front of my face and tensed all my muscles. I was afraid of rolling over or being hit by a following car. Fortunately, that didn’t happen.”

#118 Dacia Logan: Oliver Kriese, Michael Lachmayer, Maximilian Weissermel Photo by: Olli’s Garage Racing

Weissermel was very upset not only by the incident, but also in hearing the criticisms of the PRO riders regarding the presence of the gentlemen at the Green Inferno event.

“I can’t understand it, actually this is the DNA of the N24, that is private teams competing against the big manufacturers. You should show consideration for each other”.

“It’s a tightrope race and even before the accident there were some situations where both we and other teams were hindered or pushed off the track. It basically turned into a reckless sprint race, but I’m afraid all this will make you lose private teams will be interested in participating in the next few years. Yet the fans like the presence of the ‘little ones’. Before the start I noticed fans along the side of the track and someone even stopped me”.

The Olli’s Garage team showed images of the wreckage of the Dacia the following day, specifying that there is nothing to be done to rebuild the vehicle since the Logan’s engine is now out of production. While a €3,000 fine was imposed on Heinrich for the episode, the affection of the fans immediately unleashed the tam tam on social media, even opening a fundraiser to be able to resurrect the car.

#118 Dacia Logan: Oliver Kriese, Michael Lachmayer, Maximilian Weissermel Photo by: Olli’s Garage Racing

“At the moment we don’t know if and how things will go ahead and we advise against donations. We don’t know who is behind this initiative, even if perhaps the intentions are only good. We have not launched a fundraising appeal!”, he says manager Oliver Kriese.

Meanwhile Weissermel concluded with the customary thanks: “First of all, I would like to thank the Olli’s Garage team, which is tackling the issue with ambition and motivation. Another thanks goes to the emergency services and hospital staff for professional assistance I felt in good hands and it’s nice to know that the assistance system at the Nürburgring is working. I will definitely be back in a racing car, I won’t let the accident take away this joy from me!”