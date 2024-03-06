Frikadelli Racing will once again be at the start of the 24h Nürburgring to defend the success achieved last year with the Ferrari 296 GT3.

In 2023, in fact, on their debut as a customer team of the Maranello company, Klaus Abbelen's team achieved a historic victory along the Nordschleife which was also the very first in a 24h for the newborn 296 GT3.

A triumph which underlined even more the skill of the team (first experience with a Ferrari) because it arrived without the request for direct support from the Prancing Horse, as well as the quality of the car which was driven by Nicky Catsburg and Earl Bamber (both drivers of General Motors for Corvette and Cadillac) together with David Pittard (ex-BMW and Aston Martin bearer) and Felipe Laser.

This year the 24h of Nürburgring has been included as the second round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar on the weekend of 30 May-2 June and in preparation for the great event Frikadelli Racing will carry out a series of tests, possibly including the two races four hours for the 24h Qualifying (scheduled for 13-14 April).

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: 24h Nürburgring

“Due to the numerous controversies surrounding the organization of individual endurance races at the Nürburgring, we have decided to focus exclusively on the 24h with regards to our outings on the Green Hell,” explains Team Principal, Abbelen, referring to the disputes that have arisen in recent weeks the organizers of the championships held on the German track.

“After more than 20 years of activity in the series, it is not an easy step to take, but we want to remain completely unrelated to this political issue and wait to see how the situation will develop. We sincerely hope that in 2025 there will be a standardized overall concept again and consistent in the spirit of motorsport.”

For the moment the driver lineup has not yet been announced and will be decided later; should the team based in Barweiler make a request to Ferrari to have one of the official Competizioni GT drivers, the commitments of the latter will have to be evaluated and the fact that to race on the Nordschleife a special license is required, which is obtained by taking part in a number minimum of hours in the activities that take place along the Green Hell.