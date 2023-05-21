The 20-year domination of German manufacturers at the 24-hour Nürburgring race ended with the 51st edition of the Eifel Classic. Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard and Felipe Fernandez Laser took overall victory in the #30 Frikadellli-Ferrari, with a new distance record of 162 laps. It is the first win for a non-German marque since the triumph of Zakspeed’s Chrysler Viper GTS-R in 2002.

The Ferrari was the fastest car competing over the distance. At the start of the race, he was still battling with three Mercedes-AMG GT3s from Getspeed and HRT, two of which finished the race. As darkness fell, however, the Mercedes fell back and the #98 Rowe-BMW of Maxime Martin, Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Marco Wittmann became the strongest opponent.

The two crews engaged in a thrilling distance battle with a gap of about two minutes. This result was slightly skewed by the fact that BMW pitted two laps later and were therefore able to reduce the gap to less than a minute in the final stage, thanks to the shorter pit time at the final pit stop. In the end Ferrari won by 26.287 seconds.

#98 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3: Marco Wittmann, Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Martin Maxime Photo by: Marc Fleury

Long distance duel between Ferrari and BMW

Frikadelli-Ferrari had to endure two problems on its way to victory: a puncture after five hours, which fortunately occurred just before the end of the lap, and an off-track Sunday morning at Stefan Bellof S, whose Earl Bamber managed to remedy without major problems.

The BMW M4 GT3 and Ferrari 296 GT3 were equally quick, but Rowe’s BMW had to start from 31st on the grid, unable to recover the deficit from the first laps.

Fighting for third place were the Mercedes-AMGs of GetSpeed ​​#2 (Christodoulou/Götz/Schiller; 4th) and HRT #4 (Marciello/Stolz/Ellis/Mortara; 3rd). The #4 collected a penalty for failing to comply with flag signals on Saturday night, but the fact of the matter was that the AMGs were unable to maintain their pace over the full distance.

After dark, the AMGs were no longer able to keep up with the pace of the Ferraris and BMWs, but things went better in daylight. GetSpeed’s Mercedes had a trouble-free race and looked like candidates for victory on Saturday night before dark. Then it lost ground in the night.

The two AMGs contested a thrilling race and at times fought strenuously with each other. In the end, the Haupt Racing Team finished with a lead of 45 seconds.

#20 WTM by Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz, Indy Dontje Photo by: Marc Fleury

Ferrari also wins in Pro-Am

The only Porsche 911 GT3 R to see the checkered flag in the top positions was the Rutronik Porsche #96 (Olsen/Cairoli/Andlauer; 5th), followed by the only Audi to cover the distance without significant problems: the Land Audi #39 (Haase/Mies/Niederhauser; 6th).

The Ferrari triumph was completed by the Ferrari WTM #20 (Weiss/Krumbach/Keilwitz/Dontje; 7th), which made perfect an unforgettable day for the Prancing Horse in the “Green Hell” with a trouble-free drive to success in the Pro -Am. Furthermore, Daniel Keilwitz set the fastest lap ever made on the 25.378 kilometers of the 24h variant of the Nurburgring with 8’08″006.

The top 10 is completed by the Mercedes HRT #6 (Haupt/Love/Maini; 8th), in second place in the Pro-Am standings, the Lamborghini Abt #27 (K. van der Linde/Mapelli/Pepper/Thiim; 9th) , struggling with multiple punctures, and the #44 Falken Porsche (Heinemann/Ragginger/Menzel/Eriksson; 10th), which had to make a repair stop after a spin.