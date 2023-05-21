The first hour was surprisingly uneventful with no Code 60 takedowns, but two of the main favorites had problems.

The Porsche Manthey-EMA #911 (Christensen/Estre/Makowiecki/Preining) performed a double stint with Kevin Estre coming back and after 110 minutes he was already in a duel with the Ferrari WTM #20 (Weiss/Krumbach/Keilwitz/Dontje). The Frenchman had just passed Indy Dontje after a one-lap battle when he ran out at the Hohenrain chicane. Although the impact was minor, the Porsche had to pit for repairs and lost about a lap and a half.

The accident was apparently caused by a puncture, as Estre explains: “I think the tire blew under braking at Hohenrain. I swerved and then the rear skidded.

The only emotion of the first hour was Matt Campbell’s crash with the Car Collection Porsche #24 (Campbell/Jaminet/P. Kolb/Pilet) in the Ex-Mill area. The Australian made a misjudgment during a lap, coming too far left onto the grass. As a result, the Porsche slid into the barrier and Campbell dragged himself to the pits, where the car lost two laps due to repairs.

After 90 minutes, Kelvin Van Der Linde in the Lamborghini Abt #27 (K. van der Linde/Mapelli/Pepper/Thiim) slowed down due to a puncture. This cost five minutes after he had led the opening stint with Marco Mapelli at the wheel.

In the fight for the supremacy, the Frikadelli-Ferrari #30 (Bamber/Catsburg/Pittard/Fernandez Laser) took the lead from the first stop, followed by HRT-Mercedes #4 (Marciello/Stolz/Ellis/Mortara) and GetSpeed- Mercedes #3 (Engel/Gounon/Juncadella), but the HRT-AMG was given a 30″ penalty because Raffaele Marciello was too slow to restart after the first pit stop.

Fourth at that time was the Mercedes-GetSpeed ​​#2 (Christodoulou/Götz/Schiller), followed by the Porsche Falken #44 (Heinemann/Ragginger/Menzel/Ericsson) and the BMW-Rowe #98 (Wittmann/S. van der Linde /D. Vanthoor/Martin).

#98 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3: Marco Wittmann, Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Martin Maxime Photo by: Markus Toppmoller

Ferrari holds on to the lead in the middle of the race

On Sunday morning the Frikadelli-Ferrari #30 remained in the lead, followed by the Rowe-BMW #98 (Wittmann/S. van der Linde/D. Vanthoor/Martin) and the GetSpeed-Mercedes #2 (Christodoulou/Götz/Schiller).

Meanwhile, many of the main favorites have had to abandon their hopes of overall victory. The GetSpeed-Mercedes #3 (Engel/Gounon/Juncadella), which meanwhile had taken the lead, had to retire after a collision.

RMG-BMW #72 (Harper/Hesse/Verhagen) was running well, but suffered a puncture, which also caused damage to the suspension.

Bitterness also for the Audi Scherer-Phx team: within a few minutes the R8s of Frederic Vervisch and Frank Stippler went KO slipping on an oil stain and now only the Audi Legends #40 is in action (Scheider/Tomczyk / Rockefeller).

The Porsche Manthey-EMA #911 (Christensen/Estre/Makowiecki/Preining) waved the white flag during the night due to the damage sustained in the accident in the second hour.

Even the legendary Opel Manta remained in the pits for a long time, but in the meantime it was able to resume the race, while a serious accident between the Dacia Logan and the Porsche Dinamic #54 (L. Vanthoor/Heinrich/Güven/Engelhardt) made everyone shiver . Heinrich hit Logan at the ‘Stefan-Bellof-S’ almost without braking. Both riders were taken to hospital for tests.

Debris created consequences, with the #44 Falken Porsche (Heinemann/Ragginger/Menzel/Ericsson) suffering a puncture. Sister car #33 had previously retired due to an accident. Behind the leading trio, the HRT-Mercedes #4 (Marciello/Stolz/Ellis/Mortara) is lurking.

The #96 Porsche Rutronik (Olsen/Cairoli/Andlauer) also moved up to fifth place despite a time penalty, as did the #39 Audi Land (Haase/Mies/Niederhauser).