If we had been in the movie ‘Cars’, probably the Ferrari 296 would have crossed the finish line with a wheel over its mouth, to silence everyone. As beautiful as the Disney Pixar cartoon is, luckily this is the reality and the Maranello GT3 that wins, indeed, wins the 24h of the Nürburgring, writes a very important chapter in its history in huge letters. In the face of all those who four months ago turned up their noses when he made his debut by trudging around Daytona, invoking the return of the glorious 488.

At the beginning of the year, the first Free Practice sessions were already enough to understand that the new Red could not have been in the game and we talked about all this in a extensive analysis released on Saturday, just before the start of the tough Nordschleife race. Let’s say it right away, the day hadn’t been specifically chosen for that piece, which had been ready for some time, but in fact it turned out to be a curious premonitory coincidence and also a good omen for what we saw in the Green Hell. And then, let’s face it: speaking with ‘hindsight’ would have been even easier, right?

However, the feat that the men of Frikadelli Racing achieved in the German 24h has many curious and unique implications, starting with the fact that until very recently Klaus Abbelen’s team aimed for absolute success and in Class SP9 for the GT3s on the Ring with the Porsche.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: Marc Fleury

The 296 was taken this year by courageously turning the page with the help of Rinaldi Racing (long linked to Ferrari) and already managing to obtain a podium and a victory in the local NLS championship races and in the Qualifying Race for the 24h. But the N24 had to contend with a battalion of teams supported by official manufacturers such as BMW, Audi, Porsche and Mercedes, while Frikadelli – although he received minimal help from Ferrari on an engineering level – almost rolled up by himself up his sleeves by betting on the extensive experience he has on the track that winds through the Eifel Mountains.

To this it must be added that the pilots chosen were those of… others! Nicky Catsburg is currently a Corvette Racing official, Earl Bamber wore the Porsche Motorsport colors for a long time and is now in Cadillac Racing, while David Pittard raced for BMW Motorsport (as Catsburg) in his career and moved to Aston Martin Racing. Felipe Fernández Laser (former standard bearer of Porsche and Glickenhaus) was added to this trio of aces to take the wheel of the 296 #30 which everyone managed masterfully.

The team was also very good at reacting to the only mishap it had in the opening hours, when the rear left tire blew forcing the Prancing Horse car to proceed slowly towards the pits trying to limit the damage, equally suffered by the bodywork and extractor.

And here we were able to appreciate the very rapid intervention of the Frikadelli-boys, also exploiting the practicality of the 296 which, being built in three blocks, allowed them to remove the rear part (bodywork, wing and diffuser) in a single solution and replace it with a new one in just a few seconds, changing tires and refueling, and getting back into action without accumulating delays in operations.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: Marc Fleury

From there the run-up to first place started, regained in a very tight race and tackled without ever letting go of the gas, also taking advantage of an incredibly benevolent weather which in these three days has given us sun and some harmless clouds on the Nordschleife, where it usually rains shuffle the cards. The strategy adopted proved to be successful by ‘crossing’ the stops with respect to the rivals, thus exiting with a wide margin of almost 1′ over the pursuers when it was the turn of the last stop in the pit lane.

Catsburg-Pittard-Bamber-Laser made no mistakes and when the last lap of the race began the 296 crossed the finish line with just over a minute on the clock, but still having to grit its teeth for the more than 8′ it takes to travel the 25km of the Green Hell. It was a question of managing a situation that had long been in Frikadelli’s hands, given that the Rowe Racing BMW #98 was traveling at a safe distance.

When Pittard finally crossed the line for the checkered flag he also set the total number of laps covered from 4pm on Saturday to Sunday afternoon at 162 laps, the longest distance ever completed during a N24. A success that adds to the one obtained in the Qualifying Race last April, going to complete the circle perfectly.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The joy was double thanks also to the triumph in the PRO-AM Class of the 296 #20 prepared by the WTM by Rinaldi Racing team and entrusted to Leonard Weiss/Jochen Krumbach/Daniel Keilwitz/Indy Dontje who also fought for the upper floors of the overall ranking passing seventh under the checkered flag.

Close to the PRO-AM podium we also find Christian Kohlhaas/Stefan Aust/Luca Ludwig/Johannes Stengel with the 296 of Racing One (15th overall), but the race lap record in this event (8’08″006) set by Keilwitz confirms the goodness of the car, simple, easy to handle and competitive even for gentlemen drivers and not just for professionals, if put in the conditions to be able to compete with it.

Because, as we said at the beginning and with an exhaustive analysis, the debut in the IMSA at Daytona and Sebring hadn’t been easy due to a wrong Balance of Performance, while the one in the GT World Challenge at Monza had laid bare what the men of Maranello are working to find the ideal top speed to add to the already great consistency in the driven sections, just like those of the Nordschleife, where the first important results had arrived (podium in Class SP9 PRO-AM by Frikadelli, SP9 PRO victory -AM of Racing One and absolute affirmation of Frikadelli in the aforementioned Qualifying Race for the N24).

#20 WTM by Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz, Indy Dontje Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“The one obtained by the 296 GT3 at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring is a historic victory, which we have pursued for a long time and which makes us extremely happy and proud – says Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari’s GT Sports Activities – Having succeeded in interrupting the hegemony of the German manufacturers which in this race had lasted for many years, in what is a top-level competitive scenario, is a truly incredible feat”.

“Imposing on this which is recognized as the most difficult track in the world, certainly among the most complete and demanding, obtaining two victories and bringing all three cars to the finish line demonstrates how solid the 296 GT3 project is and that, with a Balance of Non-penalizing performance, performance lives up to expectations”.

“We have invested ideas, innovations, solutions and an unparalleled engineering effort on this car, also to allow the teams to intervene quickly in extreme situations, as today’s race highlighted when the puncture occurred on the leading car”.

“I would like to congratulate Frikadelli Racing, which has been pursuing this victory for years and which today can celebrate a historic success with merit, as well as Rinaldi Racing, a team with a long militancy with Ferrari, for winning the PRO-AM class giving us a truly memorable weekend”.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: 24h Nurburgring

The word then passed to the drivers, starting with Catsburg: “It’s a fantastic feeling to win this 24h! He showed that it’s a difficult race even with a good and fast car. but we are very happy that we have not had any accidents or sustained serious damage.”

“We had a small puncture, but luckily it happened somewhere towards the end of the track, so we pitted quickly. It was difficult to find the right tyre. There was a big temperature window between day and night, but the team did a great job and in the end we got there.”

Pittard adds: “I thought it was a normal race, a normal Saturday, a normal six or seven lap stint. But at the end, when I heard people cheering at every position, I realized it had to be something bigger: a 24h race in which I absolutely had to bring the car to the finish line”.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Bamber was also satisfied: “When Klaus called me and told me he wanted me to drive his Ferrari in the 24h, I understood that it would be a really great project; I wanted to be part of it. We had a great race and everything worked perfectly. The The car was fantastic, the whole team did a great job, as did my mates. I’m really happy for Frikadelli, who had to wait years for this moment.”

Fernández Laser comments: “Klaus is one of my dearest acquaintances, his office is nearby and I know that today a great dream has come true. This moment is very special and all his, even if it is not easy to make everyone understand; he was very nervous and I’m very happy for him! At the same time I’m happy too, this is my first big win.”

“A big thank you to all the team, without them it wouldn’t have been possible. We started talking about it last year and I was in negotiations from the start. We put so much work, time and manpower into it, and today it paid off, everything worked from front to backstage.”

In short, the 296 is there and has demonstrated it extensively, conquering a unique and historic success on the most difficult track for cars, drivers and technicians. It was just a question of having patience, but we are only at the beginning of what could be a new winning era in the GT world for the Cavallino, which is also engaged in parallel development of the 499P LMH, something that should not be underestimated in terms of resources and energies from last June to today.

“Winner celebrates, loser explains”, said the luminary coach Julio Velasco; in this case, even those who stand tall were able to explain it to many, giving a clear signal of what the future may hold. With all due respect to the ‘widows’ of the legendary 488 and those who were immediately ready to point their fingers and crosshairs at the Ferrari 296 GT3 at the first hitch.