Maro Engel has called for improved driving standards on the Nordschleife after his Nurburgring 24 Hours race was interrupted by contact with a slower car.

The winner of the 2016 edition had qualified second in the #3 GetSpeed ​​Mercedes-AMG, but the hopes of victory for the car he shared with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella were dashed by the damage sustained in contact with the Porsche Cayman GT4 # 115 in the ‘Stefan Bellof-S’ section of the route.

The Mercedes works driver was able to return to the pits despite a broken right rear shock absorber, but the damage proved too serious to repair and therefore the white flag was raised at the seventh hour. The on-board video shows the Porsche moving to the right to give Engel a gap on the left, before reverting back onto its previous trajectory causing the collision.

Writing on social media after the race, Engel said: “Retirement is hard to bear when a car swerves to the right and then suddenly swings back to the left. Gentlemen, we respect you and want you in this race. But you “Please stick to your trajectory and don’t change lines unexpectedly or zig-zag. If you drift right, stay right. If you change your mind by going left again like this, you’re not predictable.”

Engel underlined that he does not want the amateur element of the 24 Hours to be lost: “The race “lives on the coexistence of professionals and amateurs, but unfortunately there are still too many people who drive at 30, 40 or 50 km/h in Code 60 or braking in front of tow trucks which should be safely passed at reduced speed. This makes the race a lottery and creates unnecessary danger.”

“I’m not saying that professionals are perfect, we make mistakes too. But riding this weekend was really terrible. It was a topic of discussion among many professional drivers behind closed doors. I hope we can go back to the best years in the future , where there were more cars on the track but the ride quality was also much better, especially with regards to the amount of zig zags!”

#118 Dacia Logan: Oliver Kriese, Michael Lachmayer, Maximilian Weissermel Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The Dacia team criticizes the standards of the PROs

Engel’s accident was not the only one in the 24 Hours: the standard Dacia Logan entered by Ollis Garage Racing was destroyed following a contact with the Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R driven by Laurin Heinrich.

The reigning Carrera Cup Germany Champion, making his debut in the 24 Hours, nailed it in the small SP3 Class car in the hands of Maximilian Weissermel, again at ‘Stefan Bellof-S’.

The Dacia was then violently fired upon into the barriers and the crash was caught on the on-board camera of Manuel Lauck’s Hyundai TCR following them.

Weissermel fortunately escaped unhurt after initially complaining of back pain, but team boss Oliver Kriese confirmed the car is beyond repair as the Logan’s engine is no longer in production.

“It’s a miracle the driver got out of the car alive – Kriese told Motorsport.com – The rear end was crushed on the cage.”

Heinrich was fined more than €3,000 for causing an avoidable collision, but the fine was taken poorly by the team, which in an Instagram statement defended the actions of its drivers and criticized those who argue slower cars shouldn’t. attend the event.

“After it was said by some on social media that little ones shouldn’t drive during such an event, we would like to reiterate here very clearly: We have ALWAYS left space and signaled at any time with turn signals where you can overtake us,” it is read.

“Maybe we should consider not giving the Nordschleife permit to young drivers after two races in the NLS and let them drive the bigger cars! Maybe they should start with the small ones first to understand how they react and behave.”

“As a small team that fights for every euro, that really impressed us. The driver who caused the accident is simply given a new car!”