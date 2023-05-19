The final qualifying session of the 2023 24 Hours of Nürburgring ended without major twists.

Arjun Maini’s best time (8’13″190) in the #6 Mercedes of HRT (Haupt/Love/Maini) on Thursday evening continued to hold out for a long time. Then came Luca Ludwig in the #19 Ferrari (Kohlhaas/Aust /Ludwig/Stengel), who set a new benchmark in 8’12″443.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 #6 misses out on second place due to a speeding offense on Thursday, deprived of its fastest time due to a speeding offense in the pit lane. However, Maini clocked a last minute time of 8’14″133 which was enough to enter the Top Qualifying 2.

The official runner-up after the three sessions disputed is the Audi #5 driven by Scherer-Phx (Stippler/V. Kolb/Sims/van der Zande). Alexander Sims set a time of 8’13″467, which is officially second of the lot.

Two thousandths behind is the Porsche of Manthey-EMA #911 (Christensen/Estre/Makowiecki/Preining). The latter joined the two 911s that suffered problems with punctures in Q3 with eight minutes to go; the “Grello” stopped on the starting straight with Frederic Makowiecki at the wheel.

Almost simultaneously, still on the Grand Prix circuit, the one of Huber Racing #25 (Fetzer/Ledogar/Thyssen/Rader) also stopped. And as if that weren’t enough, the Falken-Porsche #44 (Heinemann/Ragginger/Menzel/Ericsson) also stalled in the Flugplatz area.

Apart from that, there were a few minor crashes involving cars from the lower classes, for which the third qualifying session was the last chance to define starting positions.

Numerous improvements characterized the rest of the Top 10, with the #27 Abt Motorsport Lamborghini (K. van der Linde/Mapelli/Pepper/Thiim) moving up to fifth position.

Thus, she found herself just four thousandths behind the Mercedes of GetSpeed ​​#2 (Christodoulou/Götz/Schiller) with Fabian Schiller starring.

The best BMW M4 GT3 finished only in 15th place thanks to the #98 of Rowe (Wittmann/S. van der Linde/D. Vanthoor/Martin).

The Top Qualifying starts at 17.30 with the TQ1 session, followed by TQ2 to get the Pole Position and the Glickenhaus Trophy.

N24: Ranking Q1-Q2-Q3