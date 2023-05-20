24 Hours Nürburgring 2023 – Live streaming (departure at 16.00 Italian time)

The qualifying saw the Mercedes lead the way, taking the first and second position on the grid with cars #4 and #3. In pole position is the crew of Raffaele Marciello – author of the absolute best time – which also includes the other Italian-Swiss Edoardo Mortara as well as Philip Ellis and Luca Stolz. The Lamborghini #27 and the Ferrari #30 will start in second and third position.

History

The race that will take place between today and tomorrow on the legendary Nordschleife of the Nürburgring is the 51st edition of the 24 Hours. The first event took place in the now distant 1970. The only editions not to have been held were those of 1974 and 1975, due to the oil crisis.

The most successful drivers ever in this race are Timo Bernhard, Pedro Lamy and Marcel Tiemann, all capable of winning the 24 Hours on five different occasions. The house with the most successes is BMW, capable of establishing itself on 20 occasions, the last one in 2020. Last year it was the Audi R8 LMS Evo II of the Audi Sport Team Phoenix team that won. The crew was made up of Robin Frijns, Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch. With 159 laps completed, the four also set the record for the most laps covered in the race.