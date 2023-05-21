The taste of victory

Historic day for Ferrari in the Endurance world, especially in a historic competition like the Nürburgring 24 Hours: the 296 GT3 number 30 of Frikadelli Racing Teamcarried on the track by the crew composed of Earl Bamber, Nicky Catsburg, Felipe Fernandez Laser and David Pittardcrossed the finish line of the legendary German circuit first, giving at the same time the prancing Horse the first affirmation in this competition. Also for these drivers it is their first success in this event, characterized by unforeseen events, accidents and strategies that have rewarded this quartet, the first to bring success to a non-German single-seater since 2002, when the Chrysler of Pedro Lamy won (with the Portuguese still today the record holder of the highest number of victories together with Marcel Tiemann and Timo Bernhard, all still at 5).

BMW and Mercedes follow

Nothing to do for the landlord teams, starting with BMW M4 GT3 of the Rowe Racing team, on the second step of the podium with Martin, Sheldon van der Linde, Vanthoor and Wittmann. Another German house like la completes the top-3 Mercedeswhich thanks to Raffaele Marciello had imposed itself in the Saturday qualifying with the conquest of pole position. However, the Italian-Swiss, together with his compatriots Ellis and Mortara, as well as the German Stolz, were unable to defend the leadership at the wheel of their AMG-GT3 Evo also due to a 30-second penalty inflicted on Marciello for being restarted too slowly at the end of the first pit stop.

🏆 WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION 🏆

Congratulations to Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser and the entire Frikadelli Racing Team for winning the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h 2023 🥳 #24hNBR #24hNBR2023

.#nring #24hnurburgring #nürburgring #nordschleife pic.twitter.com/5w0pWG52wC — ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring (@24hNBR) May 21, 2023

24 Hours Nürburgring 2023 – Finishing order (Top-10)

POS. RIDERS TEAM BUILDER GAP 1 Bamber–Catsburg–Pittard–Fernandez Laser Frikadelli Ferrari 162 rpm (records) 2 Martin – S.Van der Linde – Vanthoor – Wittmann Rowe BMW +26.911 3 Ellis – Marciello – Mortara – Stolz GetSpeed Mercedes +1:44.311 4 Christodoulou-Gotz-Schiller GetSpeed Mercedes +2:30.811 5 Andalauer–Cairoli–Olsen Rutronic Porsche +7:38.378 6 Haase–Mies–Niederhauser land Audi +1 turn 7 Dontje–Keilwitz–Krumbach–Weiss WTM Rinaldi Ferrari +1 turn 8 Haupt-Love-Maini Bilstein Mercedes +1 turn 9 K. van der Linde – Mapelli – Pepper – Thiim ABT Sportsline Lamborghinis +2 turns 10 Eriksson-Heinemann-Menzel-Ragginger Falken Porsche +2 turns See also Marquez and Sainz together to support Spain | FormulaPassion.it

Porsche disaster, Lamborghini regret

An almost flawless race for Ferrari, all despite one puncture which had generated an obstacle late yesterday afternoon, but which didn’t prevent the 296 GT3 from being able to recover. Since then, despite the heart-pounding due to the limited amount of petrol, the Frikadelli team car has established itself as the absolute star of the event, in which it disappointed the Porsche #911 of the Manthey EMA by Michael Christensen, Kévin Estre, Thomas Preining and Frederic Makowiecki, forced to withdraw in the early stages due to an accident. To underline, in the final top-10, also the presence of Lamborghini Huracan GT3 by Kelvin van der Linde, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper and Nicki Thiim, also in the noble areas of the standings in the first half of the match but then relegated to ninth position following another puncture, one of the many that occurred during the race also due to the presence of debris scattered on the track following contacts and accidents that occurred in the various classes.