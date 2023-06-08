On 11 May, the FIA ​​and ACO announced that the ban on tire preheating, which had been in place since the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season, would be lifted for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This comes after a series of crashes and off-tracks during the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, including one for Brendon Hartley (Toyota) and Antonio Fuoco (Ferrari).

The authorities therefore preferred to play it safe for the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but this measure, which on paper makes life easier for the protagonists of the series, is not making everyone happy. At Toyota, technical director Pascal Vasselon explained that the return of tire preheating combined with the new BoP, which imposes 37 kg more on Japanese cars, created a mix that prevented the tires from exploiting the full potential.

“They changed the preheating rule for this race. It was forbidden before and having never raced before we have no data – driver and team principal, Kamui Kobayashi told Motorsport.com – Obviously, with these tyres, the 2023, wear is very high. Due to the ban on tyrewarmers the window of use is low, especially now that there is more weight. Unfortunately the impact of the latter is higher than we expected and we are paying a very high price high for these changes”.

Sébastien Buemi adds: “We are adapting as best we can, but it’s true. From the moment we learned that there was no more tire preheating, we immediately worked on it, developing the car and making technical choices that led us to optimize the fact that they could not be heated”.

“Going back like that isn’t the best. All right, it’s the same for everyone, but we worked a lot on this to minimize the impact and the fact that the tires were cold. The tires weren’t developed according to the heat, so without going into detail, that takes them out the window and puts them in situations they weren’t made for.”

“It’s true that there are also these last-minute changes; you have to think about it. Today it’s like this, but our preparation has been going on for months. Everything is studied in depth, we prepare, we optimize… It’s like this”.

Chez Ferrari, on se réjouit du retour du préchauffage des pneus

However, the other builders of the Hypercar class have a different opinion. Ferrari have been left very frustrated by Fuoco’s accident at Spa-Francorchamps and the Prancing Horse drivers are understandably happy with this measure.

“It’s a good thing – says Antonio Giovinazzi – I think it was the right decision, especially for Le Mans. There are night sessions and coming out of the pits with cold tires can be complicated. I think it’s a good decision to go back. I have spent the last few years in Formula 1, so for me it’s something more usual, but here at Le Mans we’re talking about temperatures that can drop several degrees during the night, and that’s dangerous. It was cold at Spa and there were many accidents. It was the right decision to make.”

Nicklas Nielsen confirms: “So far we have only seen positive things from the use of heated tyres”.

As for the Cadillac, Jack Aitken points out that this aspect had to be optimized and improved at the last minute, the only problem with the new rule: “It doesn’t change much, it just eliminates the warm-up phase. When the car is hot, it doesn’t change the set-up, tire pressure or the way the car drives. We haven’t noticed any temperatures outside the operating window.”

Despite his disapproval of this measure, Buemi also admits positives. “As a driver, having a system like this definitely makes life easier. When you come out of the pits, you don’t ask yourself 50 questions, you’re not stressed. You know everything will be fine. We sweated for a while at Spa, I tell you The goal wasn’t necessarily to go fast, just not to go off the track. But that’s how things go. It’s up to us to adapt,” concluded the Swiss rider.