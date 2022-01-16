The 2022 edition of the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most important event in the Esports world for motorsport, has come to an end. All eyes of the public were on the F1 world champion Max Verstappen, who after having been leading the race for a long time with his # 123 crew threw away a possible success with an accident late yesterday that forced him to retire. The Esports team in which the Dutchman plays, the Red Line team, however, he was able to smile anyway. The victory in fact went to the sister car, the # 70, with Jeffrey Rietveld who crossed the line in first position. Red Line, in partnership with BMW, also triumphed in the GT category with crew # 71, at the end of an extremely balanced race. Final fourth place, one lap away from the winners, for the FDA crew.

