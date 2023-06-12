The 24 Hours of Le Mans of the centenary will go to the archives with a Ferrari triumph that enters the legendary pages of Motorsport by right. A success awaited for over fifty years, from that distant June 20, 1965, which brings the mind back to the past and to the great rivals who challenged the Reds.

In the 2023 edition, the great rival of the Prancing Horse took shape in the Toyota brand, the star of this start to the Endurance championship thanks to the three victories obtained before the Le Mans round. However, before the most famous race in the world, the choice of the ACO and FIA to issue a modified Balance Of Performance made the case turn upside down at the top of the Japanese company, above all for the decision to add 37kg to the GR010.

According to Pascal Vasselon, the changes to the BOP would have been worth about two and a half minutes in total: “The effect of the Balance was worth at least two and a half minutes”, explained the technical director of the Japanese team at the end of the 24 Hours. However, the Frenchman is proud of the work done by the team, pointing out the unfortunate episodes that could have put not one, but both cars out of action.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The first retirement came just before midnight, when Kamui Kobayashi with car #7 was involved in a collision during a lapping phase. Despite the Japanese driver’s attempt to bring the #7 back to the pits, the single-seater was too damaged by the rear-end collision, which prompted Kobayashi to park the car, abandoning his dreams of glory.

“We saw Kamui’s crash, sadly. The car was fast, our best car at the time, but he was rear-ended by two cars, he fell victim to the slow zone. The slow zone is a fantastic system in terms of management for not interrupting the race, but the transition between a green flag zone and the slow zone is very dangerous, as we have seen. It may happen that a car in front brakes in a particular way and Kamui could not foresee it. That was the first retreat,” Vasselon explained.

However, within minutes Toyota could have risked a double retirement, as in that same time window the #8 had been forced to pit due to an engine temperature warning. After analyzing the car by disassembling the front, the mechanics found a piece of Kevlar blocking the cooling ducts: “Actually we were afraid of losing both cars. We had just lost Kamui, but at the same time we had a temperature problem with the engine in the other car.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“There were no indications of what was happening, as there was no visible damage from the outside. The aerodynamic data was okay, so the mechanics decided to work on the front of the car to have a look at the problem. We found a large piece of Kevlar wedged in the suspension area, but blocking the cooling. We managed to remove it and continue”.

In some phases of the race, however, Toyota proved to be very competitive, both for the choice of compound and for the temperatures, which gradually went in the direction of the Japanese manufacturer, helping the car to find a good operating window. The technical director wanted to underline this aspect, but also wanted to mention the episode which partially compromised one of Ryo Hirakawa’s stints: in fact, about nine hours from the end, Kure’s driver hit a squirrel, damaging the part nose low, so much so that in the following pit stop the team chose to replace the front.

“There were windows at times where we were faster than the Ferrari. There’s a logical reason clearly [legato alle temperature]. But after one of these windows where we were competitive, Ryo hit a squirrel, probably a pretty big squirrel because the damage to the front was quite extensive. From that moment she struggled until the end of the stint, when we were able to fix the front”.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Hirakawa then made a mistake with a few hours to go, in a moment of extreme pressure on his shoulders, with all the hopes of the team placed in his hands. Net of the final result, Vasselon has no regrets for the operational part of the team, which from his point of view did not make mistakes: “It’s frustrating, because we haven’t made any mistakes, except the one with Ryo, where we put him in any case a difficult situation. As a team we are all responsible for what happened. But apart from this mistake, everything else was perfect from the team’s point of view: we didn’t have any reliability issues, we had that cooling issue on car #8, but we handled it as well as possible. We have no regrets.”

Finally, Vasselon commented on the decision to start with the soft tyres, the softest compound available in the range, which in his opinion proved to be the correct one in the very early stages. With a track wet in some sections from the rain that fell before the start, the two Toyotas managed to move up the standings, with the #8 able to take the lead.

“Even before the race, we had decided to run the first stint of the race with as few risks as possible, by fitting the safest compound [la soft]. This is also why we struggled at the start, we were expecting a Safety Car. The first part of the race for us was just being there, without risk. Then at the first stop we moved on to the average”.