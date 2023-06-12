June 11, 2023 will probably go down in history as one of the most important pages of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and of Motorsport. After fifty years, Ferrari returned to the premier class of the Endurance championship, winning on its debut, unexpectedly, because Toyota was the big favorite.

It could not be otherwise after winning and convincing in the first three rounds of the season, topped off with two doubles between Sebring and Spa-Francorchamps. Of course, the additional 37kg of the Balance Of Performance added to the two GR010s, as well as the possibility of using tyrewarmers for this appointment, made the Japanese impatient, and not a little, but to have the honor and the burden of being considered the favorite was still the Japanese company, thanks to the superiority shown in the start of the championship, especially in the race rather than on the flying lap.

Starting from third and fifth place, during the first lap the two GR010s immediately tried to make good use of the softer compounds on a wet track, with the #8 Toyota able to surprise the two Ferraris and take the lead after a very few curves. On a surface that was still quite slippery in some points due to the drops of rain that fell before the start of the race, the Japanese team’s standard-bearers immediately managed to climb up the standings, taking first and third place when the Safety came on Car.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

After more than forty minutes of waiting behind the safety car, even the #7 Toyota, at that moment with Mike Conway driving, managed to snatch the second position from the hands of Nielsen and the #50 Ferrari with a clean and unappealable overtaking. However, after a very aggressive first part of the race, the #7 Toyota started to show some signs of suffering, being passed by the #51 Ferrari and the #75 Porsche. The arrival of the rain after a few hours, followed by a new entry of the Safety Car, significantly changed the standings, bringing the Peugeot #94 to the lead and the two GR010s on the edge of the top ten.

From that moment on, the ascent of the Japanese cars began, penetrating into the night, at least until the first big coup de scene arrived about sixteen hours from the end: the Toyota #7, which at that moment was the better placed between the two , was badly rear-ended by an LMP2 during a hectic dubbing phase, thus having to prematurely raise the white flag.

With only one car still in the race, all hopes were placed in the Toyota #8 which, taking advantage of the various phases of the race and a new intervention by the Safety Car, was able to take the lead again with 14 hours and forty more minutes on the stopwatch. From that moment on it was a real duel with the #51 Ferrari, which on several occasions managed to overtake its Japanese rival, increasing its lead.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Repairs for the accident in the last few hours Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

After having attempted something different from a strategic point of view with Brendon Hartley at the wheel, the last hopes of being able to rejoin the Reds were placed in the young Ryo Hirakawa, who however crashed in the twenty-second hour losing over 3 minutes to change the snout.

The Japanese’s mistake essentially extinguished the team’s ambitions, which in any case are already looking ahead: “It was a very tough race. There were a lot of difficult situations in my stints. In the first stint in the rain it was just a matter of survival, and giving my all I managed to survive somehow. Then, in the following stint, as soon as I got on board, I hit an animal [uno scoiattolo] which damaged the car. From then on it was all about surviving to the end. In the last stint I risked everything, I went full throttle, but I unexpectedly lost the rear. It was something I hadn’t foreseen”, explained Hirakawa at the end of the race”.

“Hartley’s pace gave me confidence. In the early hours of the morning it was clear we didn’t have the pace, but just before my turn the pace improved. The feeling with the car at the start of the stint was good, but then came the crash. Overall, I don’t think our pace was good enough and we were lucky to fight for the win at the end. We have to learn from that, because we still have a championship to fight for and we need to improve the car to This”.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

From this point of view, Brendon Hartley wanted to spend a few words to cheer up his teammate, emphasizing that at that moment he was probably in the most complicated moment of the race, with the pressure of having to come back, enough to have to take a few more risks : “A word for Ryo [Hirakawa], who is hard on himself right now. But everyone watched this race today, with the amount of crashes and the difficult conditions and he found the more difficult ones. He was fast in the end, in the most difficult conditions and he took a lot of risks, he gave everything. But it went the way it went, it didn’t work ”.

However, the New Zealander stressed that Ferrari had a superior pace today, effectively admitting defeat: “First of all I want to congratulate Ferrari, they had the best pace, they made the right calls, they won, so congratulations. We did what we could, we did our best. Towards the end of the race, as the track got hotter, our car seemed to improve, we came back with good pace, we were able to put some pressure on.”

“We have to accept defeat and congratulate Ferrari. I’m still proud of the team, we gave everything. Hopefully next year we will be in a position to fight for the top step of the podium again,” explained Hartley.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The other member of the trio, Sebastien Buemi, was also on the same wavelength: “It was a difficult race. Staying on track was not easy. It was very simple: We were a bit too slow. We had to accelerate too much to keep up with them.”

“They were faster than us. I wouldn’t say from the start: we were still there in the first stint. But then we couldn’t keep up. They had more pace. They could afford to pick up the pace. We have done everything possible and there are no regrets. Congratulations to them, they have been really impressive from qualifying onwards. Now we will try to win the championship and come back stronger.”