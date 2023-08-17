Sleep

Showing up rested for the appointment of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a fundamental objective to achieve, no less than the ability to recover energy during the race. Each driver’s bed is a few meters from the box, being inside the motorhome dedicated to Ferrari crews. “For the first time, after several editions, this year I didn’t sleep during the race” says James Calado, driver of the winning 499P number 51. A different strategy, however, was followed by crew mate Alessandro Pier Guidi: “I slept, certainly, but no more than 4 hours throughout the race. For us, the commitment lasts well over 24 hours: just think that we wake up on Saturday morning and we’re busy on the track until Sunday evening”.

The way followed by Antonio Giovinazzi, the third rider who climbed to the top step of the podium in France, was quite particular: “During the 24 hours I had ‘micro-sleeps’, short rest cycles for which I had trained in the weeks before the French event, following the instructions of my athletic trainer” says the Italian rider, who closed his eyes several times: from 10.50 pm on Saturday evening, from 6.10 am and from 11.55 am on Sunday. How is it possible to train the ability to fall asleep quickly? “You have to follow a routine – he details -. Close your eyes, take deep breaths, perceive your body at its best. And listening to relaxing music, like the sound of the Tibetan flute, which I hear in my headphones when I’m on the track during breaks, helps me manage my adrenaline”.

Difficult to fall asleep during a sporting event so full of pathos and adrenaline. This is the thought of Antonio Fuoco, driver of the 499P number 50, who started in pole position and finished fifth at Le Mans: “I didn’t sleep in the true sense of the word, but I rested for a few hours adding up the various breaks”. The same strategy as Nicklas Nielsen: “I think the management of sleep and rest is very subjective – says the Dane -. I don’t sleep much while we’re racing, but I try to relax between one riding shift and the next. A lot depends on how we’re going on the track and on the strategy we’re following: if I’m aware that I’ll be back in the car after a couple of hours, for example, I can’t sleep”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Food

Frequent snacks calibrated to optimize energy intake and digestion speed are a cornerstone of the Le Mans race weekend. “I hydrate and eat small portions of food before each stint – says Calado -. If necessary, I also feed myself with energy bars and gel supplements”. “Every time I get off the 499P I eat something: plain pasta or rice, together with a slice of tart” adds Pier Guidi.

In the 24 hours of the race, Giovinazzi ate seven snacks, dinner on Saturday evening, breakfast at 3 on Sunday morning and only “allowed” one coffee in the middle of the night just before getting back behind the wheel. “At dinner I ate 60 grams of rice, sliced ​​chicken with rocket and 200 grams of Parmigiano Reggiano, while my typical snack consists of 50 grams of bresaola, 200 grams of dried fruit and 15 unroasted almonds – says Giovinazzi – . And then there is always crêpes in the fridge: the base is already ready and it’s perfect because you can decide, based on your needs and the time you eat them, whether to prepare them sweet or savoury”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Exercises

Before getting on the 499P each driver prepares himself, not only on a technical level – by discussing the strategies to follow and the variables to take into consideration with the engineers in the garage – but also on a physical level. An authentic “warm-up” that includes isometry exercises, and also a sort of eye gymnastics, i.e. an exercise in which the pilots follow a given detail with their eyes, placed in front of them, looking in every direction, with the The goal is to warm up the eye muscles. After all, reflexes are essential to get back behind the wheel and give your best from the first lap on the track.