To understand it is useful to look at the facts. Fifty years ago, Ferrari decided to concentrate its sporting activity on Formula 1. A wise decision for the time that has borne fruit. But the taste of racing was essential for customers. The Ferrari Challenge was born with commercial as well as sporting objectives. It was 1993 and the business was headed by the Commercial and Communication Departments. The series was immediately successful and soon a young ex-rider and team coordinator named Antonello Coletta arrived to organize the paddock and the activity.

His rationality and competence gave a strong boost to the sector, so much so as to highlight that those drivers who, as an amateur, participate in the various international series of the Ferrari Challenge, began to aspire to growth in races where the challenge would also be with other cars and other brands.

Antonello Coletta with Amato Ferrari and Ferdinando Cannizzo, while celebrating the GT 2022 world championship Photo by: Ferrari

Coletta, with the support of the Commercial Management on which he depended and still depends today, obtained the authorization to extend the activity to the GT championships. His experience, his skills as an organizer, his serene coolness in the face of the difficulty involved in this type of race, led him to structure the business by integrating the company’s technical expertise with specialized external structures such as that of Amato Ferrari. The results were world titles and successes everywhere, including Le Mans.

All this happened and happened without fanfare and with a team of dedicated, motivated and trustworthy people, chosen by him one by one.

Today we celebrate Ferrari’s return to success in the 24 Hours. The tenth after the first nine collected between 1949 and 1965. A tenth success conquered with a 499P born with the spirit and colors of the 312P, the last World Champion Sport Prototype, with the support of well-directed specialists and guided by enthusiastic Ferrari engineers like in the good old days and in an incredibly short time.

It made its debut at Sebring immediately scoring pole position ahead of the established and powerful Toyota, continued the business with skilful management that made it second force but, apparently, not predictable as a winner, and won the 24 Hours of the Centenary.

These, quite simply, are the facts. But those who run must look at the facts. For example, it is legitimate to ask whether the revision of the Balance of performances has not been favored by a deliberate caution in the search for results in the first part of the season. We always talk about strategy in Formula 1. Why not use strategy in the WEC too?

These are the facts: clarity of objectives, clarity of roles and method, no announcements or promises, people within Ferrari known one by one and motivated, among other things quite few, reliable and competent partners and coldness in managing the race that has sent into the ball open and powerful rivals such as Toyota and Porsche. Among other things, and it is not negligible, making use of external partners for specific activities has an additional advantage: that of the possible threat of termination of the contract if things go wrong, which is a sort of automatic insurance for the best service.

Ferrari these days, at Le Mans, seemed like Red Bull: cohesive, determined, convinced of its professionalism.

Congratulations Ferrari. It’s proof that Maranello lacks nothing to win…