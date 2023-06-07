Instead of neutralizing the race with the use of three safety cars, as has been the case in recent years at the flagship event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, a new procedure has been introduced this year which will see the entire field of cars behind a single safety car before each restart.

In addition, any car that is behind the class leader in the safety car’s slipstream will be allowed to overtake them, complete one lap and rejoin the back of the field, similar to the system used in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The cars will also go through a procedure called ‘drop-back’ which will see the LMP2 and GTE Am racers separated from the Hypercars competing for the overall standings.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon has already expressed his disappointment with the new system, saying it risks detracting from victory by making the race “a bit of a lottery”.

Speaking to some media, including Motorsport.com, after the system was tested during Sunday’s official Le Mans practice day, Vasselon underlined his position and rejected what he believes is the ‘Americanisation’ of the classic duration French.

“The new safety car rule doesn’t seem to us to match the spirit of Le Mans – said Vasselon – If we look at what made Le Mans so great, it’s exactly the opposite of this sort of artifice where, if you’re not good at pit stops or if you make a strategy mistake, it won’t count because the safety car will put everything right again.”

“It’s quite serious in terms of mood – it’s a big step towards Americanizing Le Mans and our view is that Le Mans shouldn’t become American. If it did, it wouldn’t be Le Mans anymore.”

Safety car exercise Photo by: Paul Foster

Vasselon predicts the new rules will reduce the incentive for teams to push throughout the race, creating a situation similar to IMSA’s 24h of Daytona: the focus will shift from building a lead to simply staying in the lead lap, ready for the showdown in the final stages.

“At Daytona, the show is in the last two hours, while otherwise the cars manage to stay in the lead lap and there is no racing for 22 hours. We will take a step in this direction.

“In recent years, Le Mans has been a 24-hour sprint, precisely because it was possible, with the three safety cars, to have a certain neutrality on the race. The cars that wanted to win had no respite, but now we have moved away from this situation.

“The impact is on risk management. In a way, it will help reliability, but more importantly it will reduce the risk of accidents.”

Asked if he believes the other Hypercar Class teams have a similar opinion on the changes, Vasselon replied: “I know there are other teams who share the same position as us. I think there are some who are not put off by racing American style.

“Our opinion is expressed in terms of the historic spirit of Le Mans. After that, it’s okay to want to change things, the world evolves, but for us this is not one of the things that should evolve.”

“As for the fundamental principles of what makes us win or lose at Le Mans, we don’t think they need to change because they are timeless values.”

Vasselon also reiterated his belief that the previous system of three equally spaced safety cars around the 13.626km Circuit de la Sarthe offers the best compromise between not unduly interfering with the race and safety.

“Consideration could be given to increasing the number of safety cars to six to reduce the impact of split cars, although fewer traffic breaks could make it more difficult for race stewards to intervene in incidents in some cases. “.

Additional information by Basile Davoine