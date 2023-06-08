As the sun sets on the Circuit de la Sarthe, the Ferraris shine by signing a one-two finish in Qualifying for the 24h of Le Mans, earning the chance to compete for the Hyperpole of the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season which will take place on Thursday at 20.00 .

The 60′ session was marred by neutralizations and also by a red flag caused by a contact between the Orecas of Filipe Albuquerque (United Autosports #22) and Matthieu Vaxivière (Alpine #36), with the latter stopped at the ‘Chicane Ford’ and then removed from the tow truck.

The Slow Zones, on the other hand, forced several protagonists to lift their foot in their best lap. The causes were Ben Barnicoat, off the track with the AF Corse Oreca #80 at the entrance to the ‘Porsche’ curves, Malthe Jacobsen on the wall at ‘Indianapolis’ with the Cool Racing Oreca #37 and finally by the Porsches of Matteo Cairoli ( #56 Project 1) and Michelle Gatting (#85 Iron Dames) in the final 10′.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The fact is that the fight has heated up even more to gain access to the Hyperpole on Thursday evening, where the best 8 in each category will play the pole start for the weekend’s race.

In the Hypercar class, the 499P dictated the pace, with Antonio Fuoco forced into overtime before managing to find a clean lap with his #50, which took the lead in 3’25″213, already well below the time set by Toyota in the same session last year and beating the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi by 0″199, author of a magnificent lap if we consider that in the last two corners he found an Aston Martin GTE in front of him to slow him down, otherwise the Piedmontese could have been in front of the Calabrian colleague.

The Ferraris of AF Corse were competitive and the Toyotas finished behind this time. José Maria Lopez is third with the GR010 Hybrid #7 at +0″272, followed by the #8 of Brendon Hartley (+0″536).

Following the Japanese are the Porsches of Team Penske led by Frédéric Makowiecki (#5) and Felipe Nasr (#75), who together with the Cadillacs prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing for Sébastien Bourdais (#3) and Earl Bamber (#2) they occupy the last two positions available to access the Hyperpole.

Kévin Estre has a bitter taste, only ninth on the Porsche #6 of Team Penske and too many times beyond the track-limits seeing the times canceled, while the Peugeot 9X8s disappoint, which catch more than 2″ and will be forced to start from tenth (#93) and eleventh (#94) box in the race.

The Action Express Racing Cadillac #311 was also bad, and Pipo Derani qualified with the 12th time, ahead of the Glickenhaus #708 and #709, and the Vanwall of ByKolles, all over 3 and 4 seconds off the pace.

Jota’s private Porsche was timeless and therefore 16th, struggling with a problem with the hybrid system which at the start of the session also forced Will Stevens to stop along the track.

#28 Jota Oreca 07 – Gibson of David Heinemeier Hansson, Oliver Rasmussen, Pietro Fittipaldi Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The British team can console itself with the lead in LMP2 Class detached from its Oreca #28 entrusted to Pietro Fittipaldi, author of the 3’34″751 which is only 0″002 better than the time of Louis Déletraz with the #41 of Team WRT .

Very short standings with Prema Racing third with Mirko Bortolotti’s #63 and fourth with Idec Sport’s #48 driven by Paul Loup Chatin, both behind a tenth.

Top5 at +0″234 for Gabriel Aubry with the #10 of Vector Sport, followed by the #47 of Cool Racing that Reshad De Gerus drives to the Hyperpole session together with the #923 of Racing Team Turkey – best PRO/AM thanks to Dries Vanthoor – and to Bent Viscaal on the #9 of Prema Racing.

Among those eliminated, the first is the Oreca #14 of Nielsen Racing, second PRO/AM, but the two United Autosports stand out, only tenth (#23) and twelfth (#22), divided by the #45 of Algarve Pro Racing which is third PRO/AM.

The #31 of WRT (16th) and the Alpines were also bad, relegated to 21st and 23rd place in the category.

In the overall standings, another good performance by the Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR prepared by Hendrick Motorsport/Garage56.

The ZL1 finished 38th overall behind the LMP2 and lapped in 3’47″976 with Mike Rockenfeller at the wheel, again keeping all the LMGTE AMs behind him.

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Luis Perez Companc, Alessio Rovera, Lilou Wadoux Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Ferrari smiles also in the LMGTE AM Class with the usual Alessio Rovera who is lightning and sets the record-breaking 3’51″877 aboard the AF Corse 488 #83, beating teammate Davide Rigon by just 0″037 with the #54.

The Corvette improved in the final stages with a good lap by Nicky Catsburg, moving up to third and putting behind the Aston Martin #25 of Charlie Eastwood (ORT by TF Sport) and the Ferrari #57 of Daniel Serra (Kessel Racing).

Good sixth time for the GMB Motorsport Aston Martin #55 driven by Gustav Birch, while the Ferraris of Ulysse De Pauw (#21 AF Corse) and Kei Cozzolino (#74 Kessel Racing) were above the second complete the Top8 from Hyperpole.

All the Porsches eliminated: the fastest of the 911 RSR-19s is the #60 of Iron Lynx given to Alessio Picariello, ninth, then the #77 of Dempsey Proton Racing is eleventh, followed by the #86 of GR Racing. The Iron Dames are in 14th place.

The program continues with Free Practice 2 from 22.00 to 24.00, then rest for everyone in view of tomorrow’s activities.