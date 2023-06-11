Ferrari conquers a legendary victory at the Centenary 24h of Le Mans, the fourth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which sees a 499P on the top step of the podium for the first time.

Returning to the Sarthe race after 50 years for absolute success, after so many joys in the GT categories, Maranello imposes itself amidst a thousand emotions (and even some serious coronary at risk) with the Hypercar prototype prepared by AF Corse, in a race really beautiful and poised until the end.

The start of the 24H of Le Mans Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

HYPERCAR: Cavallino in history

After the Hyperpole signed by little sister #50, the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi takes glory in a very tight and spectacular race right from the start, at the end of a close fight against the #8 Toyota.

The GR010 Hyrbid #7 was also in contention for the win, but Kamui Kobayashi was rear-ended badly in the night by an LMP2 during a frenetic lapping phase, prematurely raising the white flag.

The #50 driven by Miguel Molina/Antonio Fuoco/Nicklas Nielsen didn’t have the same luck, first anticipating a pit stop to remove a fin stuck in the bonnet air intake, then breaking the ERS radiator by hitting a stone.

Rearranged in the pits losing 6 laps, the Reds still came back to fight for at least the fifth position, grabbed in the final stages. But by then all her headlights were on #51, which also spun at midnight and stuck in the gravel to avoid another car spinning in front of her.

Pier Guidi was called to overtime because the lead against the #8 Toyota wasn’t the only one when it was the Piedmontese’s turn. At the 19th hour, the Prancing Horse’s standard bearer lost the lead again when his 499P needed a reset during the pit stop.

Passing by the Toyota #8, the guy from Tortona managed to put it behind him and with Calado/Giovinazzi he pulled away again, also because Ryo Hirakawa put in his best and crashed in the 22nd hour, losing over 3′ to change the nose.

Even 20′ from the finish, Pier Guidi found himself resetting the 499P at the final stop, but at that point the margin was already so wide that when he went out he had a smooth path to success, despite risking several heart attacks between AF Corse box and fans.

Toyota therefore finished in second place with Hirakawa/Hartley/Buemi interrupting the streak of consecutive successes at Le Mans, but taking precious points from a championship perspective against the #7 of Kobayashi/Conway/Lopez, which was left dry.

The third step of the podium goes to the Cadillac #2 of Chip Ganassi Racing with Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook, consistent and good at recovering after a couple of mistakes that could have cost dearly in the rain, finally giving the V-Series.R with Dallara chassis the longed-for Top3.

Its sister car #3 is fourth, but Bourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon had to be patient and work their way back up after sliding back in the early stages of the race, especially when there was a spin in the Saturday night downpour.

Staying with GM, the #311 of Action Express Racing did not have glory due to the error on the first lap committed by Jack Aitken, who crashed disastrously and lost a lot of time in the pits for repairs, going down with Sims/Derani until in 10th place in the category.

For what the premises were, the Porsche race was quite disastrous, being competitive only for some stretches of the race, especially at the beginning. A fuel pump failure stopped the 963 #75 (Jaminet/Nasr/Tandy), the #6 of Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor first suffered a puncture having to return to repair the vehicle and then crashed, collapsing miserably at the 12th place in the Hypercar Class.

The only 963 that could get a decent result with the Top5 (unsatisfactory though) was the #5 of Christensen/Cameron/Makowiecki, but it too suffered some troubles during the race including the KO broadcast 30′ from the end and ninth at the end. Jota’s #38 privateer pays for the mistakes of its riders (Yifei Ye and Antonio Félix Da Costa) who walled it twice even when he was in the lead, then arriving at a sad retirement on Sunday morning.

Positive race, considering the potential and the means available, for the Glickenhaus #708 (Dumas/Pla/Briscoe) and #709 (Gutiérrez/Mailleux/Berthon) prepared by Podium Advanced Technologies, which survived breakdowns and spins, but both finished in sixth and seventh position.

Following the two 007 LMHs is the Peugeot #93: a race that was all in all decent for the 9X8s, especially until the night when the #94 managed to take the lead exploiting the agitated phases of rain and the Safety Car. then an accident pushed it back and together with the #93 it suffered a very hard finish full of troubles.

The LMH of the Leone did not have the performance they hoped to be able to fight at least for the Top5, but Di Resta/Vergne/Jensen (eighth) and Menezes/Muller/Duval (twelfth) are only to blame for some driving errors and not the fact that by now this car project is now indefensible and that the French will have to do something if they want to continue in the series to obtain decent results.

The Vanwall Vandervell 680 #4 built by ByKolles Racing, which shortly after breaking the personal record of laps covered on the Circuit de la Sarthe, saw the engine explode, putting the trio #4 Dillmann/Guerrieri/Vautier on it was well behind a good bunch of LMP2s as well.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 – Gibson by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

LMP2: the first time of Inter Europol

Inter Europol Competition somewhat surprisingly took its first victory in the LMP2 Class and at Le Mans thanks to a concrete test which saw it quickly recover positions from the middle of the group, reaching the point of fighting for success already after a quarter of the race.

The Oreca 07-Gibson #34 of Costa/Scherer/Smiechowski was the protagonist until the early hours of Sunday morning in a beautiful battle with the #41 of Team WRT. Once the car of the Belgian team had passed, the trio of the Polish team had enough to extend and manage the margin, with applause that goes especially to Scherer, in the car despite a bad foot.

However, for WRT an excellent second place arrives with the trio Kubica/Andrade/Déletraz, even if he hoped until the end in the comeback, unfinished for about twenty seconds, while the podium was completed by the excellent Duqueine Team with the #30 of Pino/Binder/Jani.

In Top5 we also find the Alpine #36 driven by Vaxivière/Milesi/Canal, finally competitive after many empty runs and able to beat the #31 of Team WRT (Habsburg/Gelael/Frijns). Too bad for its sister #35, slowed down by the multiple contact during the night which also knocked out the #7 Toyota and finished ninth with Negrao/Caldwell/Rojas.

Ahead of the French are the guys from Idec Sport with the #48 (Lafargue/Chatin/Horr) in sixth place, risking in the penultimate hour for a puncture to the left rear, followed by Vector Sport #10 (Cullen/Aubry/Kaiser).

Among those who missed the appeal of the best of are Jota and Prema. The #28 of the English team driven by Fittipaldi/Rasmussen/Hansson pays for some mistakes and problems slipping 14th, the crews of the Veneto team go worse because the #63 of Bortolotti/Pin/Kvyat suffered various bad luck until the accident the night that the put him out, while the #9 of Ugran/Viscaal/Correa finished 16th.

The two United Autosports cars were also bad: the #23 of Pierson/Blomqvist/Jarvis didn’t go beyond eighth place, the #22 of Albuquerue/Hanson/Lubin was only 11th.

#45 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson of George Kurtz, James Allen, Colin Braun Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In front of the latter we find the Oreca #45 of Algarve Pro Racing which with Allen/Kurtz/Braun triumphs in the PRO/AM Class, inheriting the primacy at dawn after the KO of the #80 of AF Corse which at that moment had taken off .

The second step of the category podium goes to the #37 of Cool Racing with Coigny/Lapierre/Jacobsen, who beat the #43 of DKR Engineering (Van Rompuy/De Wilde/Martin).

Lacorte/Van Der Garde/Pilet remain empty-handed with the #39 of Graff Racing branded Cetilar, while the Orecas of Racing Team Turkey, Nielsen Racing and Tower Motorsports are withdrawn.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: Marc Fleury

LMGTE AM: comeback of a stellar Corvette

In the LMGTE AM Class, the Corvette starred in a stellar comeback from the bottom of the standings, conquering a success that was still hanging in the balance until the last third of the race.

Definitely favored by the Balance of Performance, but also with a very strong crew like the one formed by Catsburg/Varrone/Keating, the C8.R #33 bids farewell to Le Mans, climbing back up with patience and excellent strategies, until it outwitted its rivals in the finale.

The first of these are Eastwood/Al Harty/Dinan with the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport, good at never giving up even when it seemed that the pace of the Porsches was impregnable.

The 911 RSR-19s hid for a long time in the days leading up to the race, then emerged at a distance fighting each other for the lead. Unfortunately once again this was missed by the Iron Dames Frey/Gatting/Bovy with the #85, in a tight-lipped finish which also saw them lose the third step of the podium.

The excellent Iron Lynx girls slipped to fourth, passed by the #86 Porsche of GR Racing with Pera/Barker/Wainwright on top, recovering after a long battle with the #56 of Project 1-AO of the trio Cairoli/Hyett/Jeannette, finished seventh on the finish line.

The Ferraris were missing, but it must be said that two AF Corse 488s (#21 and #83) said goodbye to the company too early due to accidents, followed by the #57 of Kessel Racing and JMW Motorsport #66.

In the end the best of the Maranello cars was the #54 of AF Corse driven by Rigon/Castellacci/Flohr which crossed the finish line fifth, while the #100 of Walkenhorts Motorsport and the #74 of Kessel Racing occupied the eighth and ninth positions, last of the lot.

Sixth is the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing (Riberas/Mancinelli/James), outside also the Aston Martins of TF Sport #72, D’Station Racing #777 and GMB Motorsport #55, as well as the Porsches by Iron Lynx #60, Proton Competition #88-#911-#16 and Dempsey-Proton Racing #77.

Finally, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR prepared by Hendrick Motorsports/Garage 56 for the Button/Rockenfeller/Johnson trio concluded the adventure 39th overall, accusing only a small problem in the last few hours, but able to see the checkered flag.