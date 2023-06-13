The Iron Dames continue to see the chance of obtaining their first victory in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship fade at the last minute, in a 24h of Le Mans lying in the final result for the Iron Lynx pink trio.

Even without affirmation in the LMGTE AM Class, the crew formed by Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting could have easily reached at least the podium, after having taken over the leadership of the category for a long time and only lost it to the advantage of the elusive Corvette , able to come back from the rear.

When the good result from Top3 seemed at least within their reach, the girls had to return to the pits to replace the brakes of their #85 Porsche 911, returning to action for a last hour of attack, but crossing the finish line of the Circuit de la Sarthe only in fourth place.

This time none of the three has made particularly serious mistakes and the long battle is not rewarded as it could or should have been; it is therefore logical to see tears inside the box of the Romagna team at the end of the race, which postpones the appointment of an all-female triumph for the umpteenth time.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Obviously we are very disappointed, finishing so close to the podium after having fought for a long time even to win hurts a lot – highlights Bovy, one of the most heartbroken and with shining eyes at the end of the race, consoled by her colleagues – The team did a great job incredible, in the end it must be said that fourth place is the best result achieved by us at Le Mans”.

Frey adds: “The first part of the race went really well, we made very few mistakes and all the team members did a perfect job both on and off the track. The crew was really strong and supported us one hundred per cent.” Unfortunately, in the end we weren’t able to maintain the pace needed to get on the podium, but I was struggling with the brakes.”

“Maybe we stressed them too much and pushed them less than they should… We deserved more. I think we did the most important thing: we gave it our all and led with our hearts. Like Iron Dames, we never give up, we are driven from a dream. So let’s keep dreaming, work hard and hope to make it back.”

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Long nose also for Gatting: “To be honest, the race was tougher than expected. We lack a bit of pace, especially at the beginning of our stints. Then the situation improved a bit, but it’s clear that we were unable to catch up with some of our rivals. In these conditions, I have the feeling that I still don’t know Porsche well enough.”

“However, we continue to fight and our team pushes me to occasionally do things with the car that I wouldn’t normally try. A fourth place is our best result so far at Le Mans, but after being in the top two for so many hours the change of brakes took away the podium from us. But I also understand that safety comes first. I’m proud of our team.”

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19 of Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Deborah Meyer, Iron Dames project manager, tries to pick up on the positives: “This fourth position is a significant improvement in Iron Dames’ results at Le Mans, but it also has the flavor of something unfinished.”

“Thank you to all team members for their incredible work and never give up attitude. We are delighted to carry the flag of women in motorsport and inspire others to do the same. We will be here next year with determination and great ambitions”.