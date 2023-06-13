Inter Europol Competition achieves its first victory in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but the real pearl is having achieved it at the 24h of Le Mans amidst a thousand difficulties.

An incredible race that once again saw the LMP2 Class offer lively and long-lasting battles, with the Oreca 07-Gibson #34 driven by Jakub Śmiechowski, Fabio Scherer and Albert Costa prevailing by beating the formidable #41 of Team WRT.

If the Circuit de la Sarthe event is never the simplest, imagine when you have to face it with technical and physical problems. This is what happened to the Polish team, which in the post-race lets itself go to tears of joy, keeping those related to pain at bay.

During the pit stop, Scherer was about to board the car, but in the chaos in the pit lane, he was hit by the #33 Corvette and injured his right foot. The excitement didn’t allow anyone to replace him at the wheel, so the Swiss jumped into the car limping, and then tried to adapt his driving style by gritting his teeth.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 – Gibson by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

“At the moment my foot doesn’t hurt because the adrenaline is so high, so I don’t feel anything, but I’m afraid it won’t be so good on Monday,” says Scherer.

“But I’d rather it went like this and I won the race than the other way around! Honestly, after the first stint, I thought my race was over, but I don’t want to talk about my foot here, I want to talk about the team and the result. Winning a race like this is like no other.”

After all, Inter Europol handled every adverse situation in the best possible way, including the failure of the radio which at one point made the pilots unaware of what was happening around them.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 – Gibson by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

“Certainly the lack of communications didn’t help. But in the end I said to myself: ‘I just have to drive at my maximum’; there was nothing else to do. We talked about it in the garage before I got into the car, by the way we weren’t sure they could change drivers because even the door didn’t open properly, but at Le Mans sometimes you need a little luck!”

“This is a legendary, incredible result. The car was fantastic, with good pace and good performance. The race was fantastic for us, everything worked well and I think it’s the result the team deserved! We don’t always get as much our pace shows. For a small privateer team that comes from Poland like ours, getting the first win here is fantastic.”