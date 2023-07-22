The confirmation of the results of the 24h of Le Mans 2023 by the FIA ​​and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest was greeted with great joy by those who had come under investigation at the end of what was the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In particular, the Inter Europol Competition officially had its victory in the LMP2 Class and while for others the post-race scrutineering had turned out to be more or less a practice with some insights, for the Polish team it was something more demanding.

The Oreca #34 that Fabio Scherer, Albert Costa and Jakub Smiechowski had brought to the finish line of the Circuit de la Sarthe victorious ended up under the magnifying glass of the FIA ​​and ACO technicians, who returned the engine control unit, steering wheel and IPS (intelligent power switch) to the team before Monza, but not the complete wiring of the car.

The 07-Gibson had a gearbox with different length ratios than usual (available for those who wanted to adopt it in the category) and several rival teams and drivers complained about the acceleration of the yellow-green car, which then underwent a more detailed analysis by the marshals.

#34 Inter Europol Oreca Competition 07 – Gibson by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Deemed compliant with the technical rules, the publication of the rankings sanctioned the success of Inter Europol Competition in the LMP2 class and was followed by the press release from the team directed by Sascha Fassbender, who wanted to remove a few pebbles from their shoes.

“All members of Inter Europol Competition welcome the confirmation from the FIA ​​that all scrutineering relating to the 24 Hours of Le Mans have been passed and that the race results have been confirmed as official, sanctioning our hard earned victory.”

“Since we took the checkered flag at the legendary race in June, there has been speculation and insinuation that the success had been achieved through illicit means.”

“We have never had any doubts that instead it has come about thanks to the hard work, commitment and skills of our drivers, engineers, management team, owners and crew, adopting a strategy that is not only innovative, but courageous and daring, executed to perfection.”

“Following allegations from some rival competitors and some in the media, it was disappointing that we were unable to fully enjoy our triumph, but now, with confirmation from the FIA ​​that our victory was legitimate, we intend to celebrate to the fullest and continue looking to clinch the WEC title.”