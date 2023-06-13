Luca Ciancetti, who directs Glickenhaus’ motorsport programs at Podium Advanced Technologies, made the claim despite the team’s Hypercar team missing that podium finish last year.

“I can’t complain about a Top6, for a small niche manufacturer like Glickenhaus to be among all these big car manufacturers is a dream – he explained to Motorsport.com – We are absolutely happy with our results this time around”.

The best of the 007 LMHs was the #708 of Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla and Ryan Briscoe, which moved into the top six at the end of the penultimate hour after the #5 Porsche 963 suffered crankshaft problems.

Both 007s had been running in the top six on Sunday morning, before Pla in the #708 and Franck Mailleux in the #709, who he shared with Esteban Gutierrez and Nathanael Berthon, both spun into the barriers exiting ‘Indianapolis’ corner .

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 of Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Ryan Briscoe Photo by: Marc Fleury See also World Cup Odds, Japan-Croatia: 2 mark at 2.15

“The drivers have made mistakes, but these things happen in motor racing. Everyone makes them: we didn’t tighten a front wheel well on the #709 during the night, for example.”

“But even without these episodes or incidents, I don’t think we would have gone further than fifth or maybe fourth place. The lost time didn’t make much difference in terms of the overall result.”

Pla endorsed Ciancetti’s comments, adding that brand founder Jim Glickenhaus was eager to square off with other major builders.

“Considering the problems we had, including my mistake in the morning, finishing ahead of some big manufacturers is what Jim was hoping for,” said the Frenchman.

“Of course you always want more, but I think this was the best we could get.”

“We didn’t expect or hope for a retirement from the others, we just wanted to do our race and see what we could get; sixth position at the end is good.”