On the Circuit de la Sarthe, which celebrated the extraordinary success of the Prancing Horse’s 499P in the Hypercar class, the car driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon performed convincingly and constantly in all stages of the iconic French race, finishing with the official driver at the wheel in fifth position in the class.

“The race started well, showing that he can do great things with the car and also with the team strategy. I drove a lot and was also in the lead for some time and it’s really exciting to do it here at Le Mans,” commented Rigon.

“Then over time we realized that we were missing something compared to the others due to BoP issues and we couldn’t keep the lead. Driving this car is always very nice and gives me great satisfaction. However we are happy with the result, I am also important points for the standings and that’s okay”.

“I want to congratulate Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi and the Hypercar. They are all friends and what they managed to do today is historic for Ferrari and for motorsport”.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Further back the other cars from Maranello, which recorded the positive eighth place of the #100, brought to the track in France by the Walkenhorst Motorsport team, with the American drivers Chandler Hull and Jeffrey Segal and the Indonesian Andrew Haryanto and the ninth of the #74 Kessel Racing, entrusted to Kei Cozzolino, Yorikatsu Tsujiko and Naoki Yokomizo, both entered only in the Le Mans round.

The test of the second Kessel Racing car ended before the checkered flag, the #57 which saw Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and the official Daniel Serra take to the track who, in an attempt to recover positions, touched a wall ending the race three hours from the natural end.

“It was a good race, we were following a very good strategy and we even found ourselves in the lead for several hours – says Serra – Unfortunately, however, during my stint, at the Indianapolis corner, I had a tire problem and I went off the track and been forced to retire”.

“This is racing and you have to accept it. It can happen. Now you have to look to the future and think about the next race”.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO by Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Even more unfortunate was the performance of the 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport, with Louis Prette, Giacomo Petrobelli and Thomas Neubauer forced to abandon the contest on the night of Le Mans, after the #21 of AF Corse had already retired, with Simon Mann, Julien Piguet and Ulysse De Pauw and the #83 of Richard Mille AF Corse which, after recording the fastest speed with the factory driver Alessio Rovera, who started from fifth position on the grid, and the stint of Luis Perez Companc, was eliminated from the sudden and violent storm that affected only a part of the 13.626 km circuit of the Sarthe a few hours after the start.

The third representative of the team from Piacenza, the French Lilou Wadoux lost her car due to the abundant water on the track, crashing, but fortunately without worrying physical consequences.