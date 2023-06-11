It is a feat that smacks of legend that Ferrari accomplished at the 24h of Le Mans, in the year of the centenary for the Circuit de la Sarthe race.

At the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season, the 499Ps showed up with the usual prudence and humility shown since the beginning of 2023, when they had already managed to amaze at Sebring by obtaining Pole Position and the podium.

The Top3 streak continued also in Portimao and Spa-Francorchamps for the men of the Prancing Horse, but in France the obstacle was certainly more difficult to overcome and the awareness that the Toyotas would have something more was rooted in Maranello.

However, this did not slow down the ambitions of the AF Corse team, which was already able to have its say in the Hyperpole, achieved with the 499P #50 in the hands of an irresistible Antonio Fuoco as usual, even if less fortunate together with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen in competition.

Here, hopes were placed in the hands of the #51 of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, who at the end of a close battle against the #8 Toyota managed to bring home an exciting result amid a thousand difficulties.

The winners Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“Frankly it was difficult, especially when I found myself in the wet and having to avoid a car that had spun in front of me – explains Pier Guidi, who took a big risk around midnight when he planted himself in the gravel and lost the lead – marshals did a great job getting me out quickly and luckily I didn’t miss a lap.”

“With the following Safety Car I got back into the game, but obviously spending a couple of minutes on the escape route isn’t nice. Luckily there was plenty of time, at the 24h of Le Mans anything can happen at any moment” .

The thrills didn’t stop because when the Piedmontese got back behind the wheel in the morning, the 499P didn’t restart at the 19th hour pit stop and it was necessary to reset the systems, which happened again at the final stop .

“The morning stint was also difficult and we lost some time at the pit stop due to a small problem that we managed to solve quickly. It was just a matter of doing a reset, when it happened the second time I was prepared and we didn’t waste too much time”.

“We got back on track behind the Toyota but overtook them again building up a good lead. We never gave up and gave everything, in the end we did it.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi crosses the finish line Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Pier Guidi at Le Mans had already won in GT together with Calado, but doing it with a Hypercar is totally different. So here is that even the Englishman is very excited at the finish line.

“I’m delighted for the team, a wonderful and historic result. We could only push hard and we were similar in terms of pace. Toyotas are strong”, comments the Englishman.

“During the night we struggled a bit when we put on the soft tyres, but that too is all experience. The team did an outstanding job, as did my team mates. It was a surprise and a great race.”

“When it was my turn to get into the car, I had to push a little harder than usual, but I knew very well that I had to take some risks to make it. I honestly didn’t believe it much at the beginning of the weekend, but the car proved to be reliable and competitive, which is great for the rest of the season. We have to keep working to be even more competitive and on set-ups.”

The winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

Giovinazzi burst into tears as the checkered flag waved and it took him a few more minutes and lots of hugs to recover.

“Winning at Le Mans is always special, doing it with Ferrari in the main category is even more so and we’re really proud of everything we’ve done with the team. I haven’t been on a podium for years, I cried because there were so many sacrifices behind it and years of suffering, but in the end it’s enough to believe it,” said the Apulian.

“I did it in my talent and in the team, in less than a year we built a car, put it on track and won at Le Mans. We still have a lot of work to do, but the first piece is in place”.

“24h is a very long time, but reliability and luck were on our side, as riders and as a team we didn’t do anything wrong. But I was calm until we crossed the finish line, also because I’m very superstitious!”

Martina Franca’s boy was actually very good even in difficult situations, such as a comeback after problems and driving under the downpour.

“The first stint was the most difficult because I found myself on the slicks in the downpour and it’s always easy to make mistakes there. I had to stay calm to keep the car on track, but Alessandro also had a similar situation, which is why I say that we have been good at managing”.

“The last session was really challenging, we knew we had to push to keep the Toyotas behind. One of the opportunities to make it against them was to put pressure on them and lead them to make a mistake.”

“What we lacked compared to them was experience, tire management and strategies. It’s one thing to do it for 8 hours, another for 24. We were perfect in everything.”

Now space for emotions, aware that the 499P project works and has a great future ahead of it.

“It’s a special result if we think that we only put the car on the track in July 2022. We came here by conquering Hyperpole and front row with our cars, but we didn’t expect to survive the 24 hours like this”.

“We knew we had a fast car and we had already demonstrated it at Sebring with Pole Position and for a few moments at Spa as well. But the Toyotas are strong in the race and we were aware that in terms of tire wear management they could have made the difference and be faster”.

“In the end anything can happen, we were also lucky and put everything together to win. Too bad for the #50, if it hadn’t been for the problem we could have celebrated the double, which maybe we’ll try to do at Monza”.

“Thanks to Ferrari, which after 50 years has returned here to win Le Mans at an absolute level, it is a great pride. What I have done I will probably understand better in the coming days!”.