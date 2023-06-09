Antonio Fuoco writes an important page of history for the second time with the Ferrari 499P: after the Pole Position conquered on his debut at the 1000 Miglia of Sebring, this time the Hyperpole of the 24h of Le Mans arrives.

In the timed session reserved for the best riders in Wednesday evening’s Qualifying, the Maranello standard bearer posted the best time in 3’22″982 with the AF Corse-prepared Red #50, with which he was also forced into overtime.

At the beginning, in fact, his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi had preceded him by only 0″008, then the Calabrian put in a screaming performance in the following attempt, despite being forced to to make their way through the traffic of the GTE and LMP2.

In the finale, the Ferraris remained stationary in the pits, now certain of the supremacy, while no one else managed to get close to them; at the finish line, Fuoco didn’t stop smiling for a moment, still very excited by what was done while he was being embraced by the team manager, Batti Pregliasco.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

“It’s fantastic, we are here in front of these people with Ferrari who are back here after 50 years and took Pole Position with a really good lap,” said the Ferrari driver with twinkling eyes.

“Qualifying was very difficult, in the first lap I was very close behind our sister car, so I had to put everything together to get back in front”.

Ferrari proved to be competitive on one lap around the 13.626km Circuit de la Sarthe, but everyone knows that Saturday/Sunday’s race will be another challenge against fierce rivals starting with the Toyotas.

“I have to thank all the guys in the team who have done an extraordinary job up to now. I’m really proud of them, honestly it’s a special moment.”

“I still have to figure out what I did, but I’m very happy and I want to enjoy the moment, then starting tomorrow we’ll focus on the race. Fingers crossed.”