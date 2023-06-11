The 24h of Le Mans 2023 seems bewitched for the Ferrari #50, which after starting in Pole Position for the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has encountered more than one difficulty.

The biggest one occurred during the night, when the 499P driven by Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina ran into the ERC radiator breaking due to a stone.

Recalled to the AF Corse pits, the Red has been rearranged and is now traveling around eighth in the Hypercar Class, 6 laps behind its sister car #51, which has just dropped to second behind the leading Toyota #8. To this was added a problem with screwing the nut on the left front wheel at the pit stop.

But things didn’t go well right away for the Prancing Horse prototype, which during the first hour had a singular episode: one of the black fins fixed above the passenger compartment – specifically the one on the left – detached while going to get stuck in the air intake of the bonnet.

At that moment Nielsen was at the wheel, who made a good start battling with the Toyotas, but from the pit wall they communicated to the Dane to bring the first stop forward by a few laps as temperatures rise dangerously.

At first, there had been no official communications from Maranello, but the ‘crime’ is confirmed by the image we are proposing, where the aerodynamic appendix appears to block the filler tube which is used to bring air to the V6 hybrid engine of the 499P .

During the long overnight stop, the AF Corse Ferrari team then replaced the fin and now the 499P #50 is complete with all… pieces.