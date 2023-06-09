The Ferrari 499P writes another page of history in the year of its debut obtaining the Hyperpole for the 24h of Le Mans with an extraordinary one-two.

The Maranello Hypercars literally flew along the 13.626km Circuit de la Sarthe at sunset, with the protagonists of the Centenary race fighting for the start at the pole of the fourth seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Top8 of the three categories that had gone through in the Wednesday evening Qualifying had 30′ to attack the supremacy and there were no shortage of surprises and mistakes, with many times canceled due to track-limits which forced many to overtime or to chew bitter.

The Ferraris immediately demonstrated their competitiveness on the flying lap and Antonio Fuoco was the author of a sensational lap at the wheel of the #50 Red, stopping the clock at 3’22″982 despite the stretch between ‘Indianapolis’ and ‘Arnage ‘ was forced to make his way through the GTE and LMP2 traffic.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Marc Fleury

The Calabrian preceded by 0″773 the sister car #51 in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi, who paid the track-limits by having his best lap taken away, but still not enough to beat that of his teammate.

Behind the Maranello prototypes managed by AF Corse was the #3 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing, but Sébastien Bourdais with 5’15” to go suffered a transmission failure and stopped after the first chicane on the ‘Hunaudières’ straight.

The problem is that the yellow V-Series.R literally exploded in the rear and the flames began to spread, then put out by the workers with fire extinguishers while the red flag was displayed. This led to the cancellation of the best time obtained by the Frenchman, who therefore slipped to eighth place.

At the restart, the Ferraris chose to stay in the pits, now certain of the front row, and the only improvement came from the Toyotas, but the GR010 Hybrid #7 driven by Kamui Kobayashi lost time due to track-limits, leaving the second row Brendon Hartley’s #8 (+1″469) joined by Felipe Nasr’s Porsche #75 (Team Penske).

Kobayashi then dropped to fifth, ahead of the #2 Cadillac of Earl Bamber and the #5 Porsche of Frédéric Makowiecki, with Bourdais eighth.

LMP2: Idec prank Jota

Jota Sport had dominated far and wide up to now, but Idec Sport came out on top in the fight for the Hyperpole.

Oreca 07-Gibson #48 in the hands of Paul Loup Chatin completes the best lap in 3’32″923 and beats Pietro Fittipaldi’s #28 by 0″112, with Team WRT starting third thanks to Louis Delétraz’s #41 .

Fourth time for Rehad De Gerus at the wheel of the Cool Racing Oreca #47, 0″657 behind, Top5 for Prema Racing with the #63 of Mirko Bortolotti, while the little sister #9 is seventh driven by Bent Viscaal.

Sixth concluded Ben Hanley on the #14 Nielsen Racing Oreca – with which he will be first in the PRO/AM Class – eighth time for Gabriel Aubry on the #10 Vector Sport.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone Photo by: Marc Fleury

LMGTE AM: Keating uncatchable

In the LMGTE AM Class it is a total solo by Ben Keating and Corvette. The American is irresistible with the C8.R #33 and takes the lead in 3’52″376, trimming very heavy gaps on everyone.

The Aston Martin gains the first row thanks to Ahmad Al Harthy, who in the Vantage #25 of the ORT by TF Sport is 1″5 behind, but at least precedes four Ferraris.

The best of the 488s is the #54 of Thomas Flohr (AF Corse) over 2″, as is his teammate Julien Piguet in the #21 with which he is fourth.

Top 5 for Luis Pérez Companc in the AF Corse 488 #83 designed by Richard Mille, followed by the #57 of Kessel Racing driven by Takeshi Kimura, the session’s standings closed with the Aston Martin #55 of Jens Reno Moller (GMB Motorsport) and the Ferrari #74 by Yorikatsu Tsujiko (Kessel Racing).

Thursday’s program continues with Free Practice 4 from 10.00pm to 11.00pm, last chance to lap before the 15′ Warm-Up on Saturday morning which precedes the 4.00pm race.